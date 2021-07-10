Global deaths from Covid-19 eclipsed the four million mark last Wednesday. It beggars belief that there is speculation in T&T about who is to blame for deaths from a virus that is circulating in the atmosphere.
It is my personal, unpaid, unsolicited view that thousands of T&T citizens would now be dead, had the Opposition United National Congress been in power. The UNC would have pandered to their many supporters who have restaurants and bars, and those businesses would not have been closed early.
All doubles vendors would have been allowed to sell as usual. In fact, the doubles vendors and their thousands of customers would have led the pandemic figures. That is because every single Trini I know, including myself, loves to eat doubles. At $5 each, they are a tasty and deadly steal of a deal.
The love for doubles can be described as almost a co-morbidity peculiar to T&T citizens. Sitting down in a restaurant to eat is not as dangerous as lining up in the street.
I will not even walk down the road that asks where we would have hospitalised those people seriously infected.
At the time of penning this letter, the owners of bars and restaurants, the doubles vendors and other small business owners are still waiting to be granted the chance to breathe in some money.
They have suffered greatly, but we must thank them for their sacrifice.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin