Global deaths from Covid-19 eclipsed the four million mark last Wednesday. It beggars belief that there is speculation in T&T about who is to blame for deaths from a virus that is circulating in the atmosphere.

It is my personal, unpaid, unsolicited view that thousands of T&T citizens would now be dead, had the Opposition United National Congress been in power. The UNC would have pandered to their many supporters who have restaurants and bars, and those businesses would not have been closed early.

All doubles vendors would have been allowed to sell as usual. In fact, the doubles vendors and their thousands of customers would have led the pandemic figures. That is because every single Trini I know, including myself, loves to eat doubles. At $5 each, they are a tasty and deadly steal of a deal.

The love for doubles can be described as almost a co-morbidity peculiar to T&T citizens. Sitting down in a restaurant to eat is not as dangerous as lining up in the street.

I will not even walk down the road that asks where we would have hospitalised those people seriously infected.

At the time of penning this letter, the owners of bars and restaurants, the doubles vendors and other small business owners are still waiting to be granted the chance to breathe in some money.

They have suffered greatly, but we must thank them for their sacrifice.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Perks of unequal sacrifice

Perks of unequal sacrifice

IN engaging in counter-accusations and whataboutisms, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the point of the public’s annoyance over ministerial tax exemptions.

On the principle that two wrongs don’t make a right, his Government does not get a free pass from public criticism just because former ministers in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration are accused of various acts of corruption. The two are separate and one does not justify the other.

Trapped in conflict and Covid

Trapped in conflict and Covid

HAVE we taken a good look at ourselves? It is not an encouraging picture.

We should have been re-assessing our tiny nation’s place in the world on an ongoing basis since Independence, long before we were reminded of our lowly place by having to stand in line for a supply of vaccines.

Race rules in this wasteland

Race rules in this wasteland

In this racially-fractured society, in which we can agree on nothing of substance, nothing that might help the nation move forward, or, to stretch this from the ridiculous to the sublime, we are a people so deeply divided that we shall never find ourselves on the same side of a battle-line should some army of the insane decide to conquer Trinidad and Tobago by force, readers might justifiably ask who in their “right mind” would want to own, rule or otherwise lay claim to the cussed country?

Fearing His Legacy

Fearing His Legacy

Leading UWI economist Dr Marlene Attzs warns that Trinidad and Tobago is “hurtling towards a social and economic catastrophe of unimaginable proportions”.

The danger of verbal violence

The danger of verbal violence

I don’t know how the acidic squabble between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will end, but I know that verbal violence can have as much devastating consequences as physical violence.

Two of our most prominent leaders cannot be at each other’s throats every day, with their hate-filled language poisoning the national blood stream.

Calling (out) the police!

Calling (out) the police!

In 2016, our country was the western world’s highest per capita supplier of recruits for the ISIS campaign in the Middle East (https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/12/isis-trinidad/509930/).