Last chance to impress my future father-in-law, I invited my girlfriend’s parents to attend Ravi B’s Father’s Day concert at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, last Saturday.
On arrival, I was immediately turned off by the refusal to allow refreshments in the auditorium by staff, insisting we ought to buy inside. I still snuck in a few cashews, but was further frustrated by the seating arrangement. The numbers were all over the place, an usher struggled, and two of our seats were on one end of the auditorium and the other two on the opposing end. Not wanting to make any confusion, we settled on empty rows to the back of the VIP section.
Now, unless I am cheap, I was dumbfounded at the cost of water—$10 for bottled water is too much; same for a Coke and a Sprite. I was so upset that I was prepared to pelt something if the concert turned into a rum or infidelity fest. Boy, was I wrong.
Ravi B started with a bang. His vocals were outstanding. We quickly forgot about the shaky entrance and made ourselves quite comfortable. Good vibes and well put together, DJ Ana and Ultra Simmo were really a breath of fresh air. Katelin Sultan is the future, Nishard M and Nari turned up the tempo, and Rochelle Chedz slowed it down. Yankaran rocked the stage, and the DJs threw in a few ’80s tracks for the older folks.
Ravi, next time please let the guest performer come on earlier, or perform a bit longer. He really had the crowd in awe, and we would’ve liked to hear from Ben Parag a bit longer.
By the end of the concert, there was not a single word uttered related to liquor and rum. Kudos to those who shared a stern message to him about that, and congratulations on a tremendous Father’s Day concert. There was something for everybody. Ravi B’s tribute to the late Anil Bheem was remarkable and he has shown his professionalism and growth as a world-renowned chutney artiste. Thanks for the rum-free music, Ravi B and Karma. Bodow!