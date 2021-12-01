As PRO of the North Zone Table Tennis Association (NZTTA) for many years, I was indeed surprised to learn of Merle Bagoo’s decision to resign her position as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) after only five months in office.
Also, some time ago, she was president of the NZTTA. I remember during her term she brought some very interesting activities to the zone.
As a member of Queen’s Park Parkites, she brought to national attention in table tennis names like Derron Douglas, Joshua Maxwell, Brittany Joseph, Shemar Britton, Gerry Prudent, Fred Archer and many more names that play our sport.
Let me take this time to thank her for all the work she has done, and also helping to promote my club Carenage Blasters’ top player, Aaron Wilson.
Patna/River Estate Table Tennis Club players, Carlthus David, Joe Mansano, Spanish, Perkins, we train at Patna/River Estate Community Centre every Sunday from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will start again when the rules of the pandemic are lifted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.