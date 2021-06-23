We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.
We received our two anti-Covid 19 jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between the end of May and June.
The whole process was well organised and flowed smoothly. The nurses were professional and courteous.
The procedure, from taking relevant information to the short wait (to ensure no adverse reaction), took about one hour.
While there have been glitches in the system it is commendable that efforts are being made to address these issues expeditiously.
To our healthcare professionals, kudos and thanks again for the tireless work, commitment and dedication as we continue to battle this pandemic where so many lives have been lost globally.
Linda Wiltshire and
Marguerite Wiltshire-Pickering
Malabar