Covid-19 vaccine----use

IN DEMAND: A medical worker shows a vial of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, last January. —Photo: AP

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.

We received our two anti-Covid 19 jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between the end of May and June.

The whole process was well organised and flowed smoothly. The nurses were professional and courteous.

The procedure, from taking relevant information to the short wait (to ensure no adverse reaction), took about one hour.

While there have been glitches in the system it is commendable that efforts are being made to address these issues expeditiously.

To our healthcare professionals, kudos and thanks again for the tireless work, commitment and dedication as we continue to battle this pandemic where so many lives have been lost globally.

Linda Wiltshire and

Marguerite Wiltshire-Pickering

Malabar

In a country where obscurity is almost guaranteed for ageing artistes, the genius of Winsford "Joker" Devine survives to defy the odds. Long after today's headline makers are forgotten, the songs he crafted are guaranteed to be moving feet, stirring hearts, and tickling bellyfuls of laughter.

At a virtual news conference on June 15, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Corporation Sole said that the Government cannot bail out Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to the tune of $700 million in 2021 "unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights". 

T&T is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change—to cut the generation of petroleum-based pollutants into the atmosphere. This is of major significance to our economy since this country is indeed one of the major per capita carbon polluters in the world, yet the use of petroleum-based products for export provides the country with crucial forex. 

