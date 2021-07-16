On behalf of the hard-working farmers of the Bon Air East area and in the constituency of Lopinot/Bon Air, we would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.
After assuming office for the first time, we have seen our representative often. He has held several meetings with us, and promised to fix our two main problems—flooding and praedial larceny.
Some months ago, he had a backhoe brought in and flood-prone areas were de-silted. Within the last two weeks, he had T&TEC install lighting throughout the farming areas. This has given us a sense of peace and security, something we were unable to have for over 40 years. Also, kudos to the T&TEC team.
Within recent times Sgt Duncan and Corp Jeffers, of the Praedial Larceny Squad, held a most productive and informative meeting with the farmers. The praedial larceny laws were explained, and suggestions made going forward to stop this menace.
We established a communication line via WhatsApp so that we could talk to the officers in real time. To you, officers, we say a huge thanks.
Once again, to our friend and MP, we say thanks. Keep up the good work, brother Marvin!
Nanlal Jadoo
D’Abadie