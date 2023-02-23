Carnival 2023 has come and gone. We the people have once again tasted the love, culture and unity brought about by this deep-rooted and very historical festival.
The music, dance, energy and colour of our people presented to the world and plastered on every corner of our island radiated tremendously.
We must not overlook the sacrifices and effort made by many to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all of us during this wonderful time.
I want to begin by commending every member of the protective services. Every member did their duty wholeheartedly and diligently to ensure we were protected and well taken care of while we revelled on the streets.
The doctors, nurses and first responders whom we take for granted, sacrificing their personal enjoyment to be ready in case we get hurt and need care. The public servants, maintenance workers, utility employees, members of the media, musicians, masqueraders and those who worked while we partied—an unequivocal thank you for your service.
It must be noted my observation of police officers well visible, well mannered and highly respectful throughout the country.
On Ash Wednesday, I visited Maracas beach and must mention the large police presence. The Government must be commended for providing us a safe and well-organised Carnival after the Covid pandemic.
To the Commissioner of Police, Ms Erla Harewood-Christopher, I personally commend you for your leadership and organised effort and competency since and even before adopting this role. You have proven you seek the best interest of all, and I truly believe you are the right woman at the right time.
We the citizens must support the commissioner, the entire Police Service, the Government, all agencies, to ensure our country can be the best it can be.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando