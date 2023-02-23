Carnival 2023 has come and gone. We the people have once again tasted the love, culture and unity brought about by this deep-rooted and very historical festival.

The music, dance, energy and colour of our people presented to the world and plastered on every corner of our island radiated tremendously.

We must not overlook the sacrifices and effort made by many to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all of us during this wonderful time.

I want to begin by commending every member of the protective services. Every member did their duty wholeheartedly and diligently to ensure we were protected and well taken care of while we revelled on the streets.

The doctors, nurses and first responders whom we take for granted, sacrificing their personal enjoyment to be ready in case we get hurt and need care. The public servants, maintenance workers, utility employees, members of the media, musicians, masqueraders and those who worked while we partied—an unequivocal thank you for your service.

It must be noted my observation of police officers well visible, well mannered and highly respectful throughout the country.

On Ash Wednesday, I visited Maracas beach and must mention the large police presence. The Government must be commended for providing us a safe and well-organised Carnival after the Covid pandemic.

To the Commissioner of Police, Ms Erla Harewood-Christopher, I personally commend you for your leadership and organised effort and competency since and even before adopting this role. You have proven you seek the best interest of all, and I truly believe you are the right woman at the right time.

We the citizens must support the commissioner, the entire Police Service, the Government, all agencies, to ensure our country can be the best it can be.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Carnival Friday “mash up de place”? This is not ­Carnival season in Suriname, but a week ago today, there was riot.

A small but determined band broke from a mainly peaceful protest in the capital Paramaribo. They stormed the parliament building, wrecking the entrance and breaking windows.

WI know what they must do

Big up yourselves, fellas. Points on the board. Big up your whole selves, ladies. Points on the board! Big up to the CWI administration for their selections in the Zimbabwe tour, for it has yielded a series victory. A 2-0 series would’ve been the icing on the cake.

Standing by Ukraine, as long as it takes

One year ago today, Russia initiated a full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine was attacked because it wanted to decide about its future by itself, not by diktat from Moscow, which considers Ukraine and many countries in its neighbourhood in the context of its “sphere of interest”.

According to the UN Charter, as a victim of aggression, Ukraine has the inherent right to defend itself.

Put more energy, $$ toward a clean-up drive

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.

We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.

Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?

Confidence in the commissioner

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.