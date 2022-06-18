Thanks to dedicated staff at PoSGH

Please permit me to express my heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) Accident and Emergency Department Critical Care Unit.

On Tuesday, June 13, I was transpor­t­ed by ambulance to the hospital following a hypoglycaemic episode. It was my first experience there, and I have nothing but commendations for the doctors and nurses who were on duty at the time. I was totally impressed with the swift, efficient and professional approach which the staff exhibited in dealing not only with my case, but the numerous other cases which were presented on a continuous basis.

I have read and heard several unfavourable comments made about these public officers, but my experience was quite different. I observed the staff working assiduously with every case. I dare say that while the accommodation and resources were totally inadequate, the service was impeccable, for which these officers receive minimal ­accolades.

I am happy to report that I am fully recovered due to the dedicated service afforded to me by these hard-working doctors and nurses. May God bless you all as you continue to perform your arduous task. I take pleasure in reminding the people of our nation that this expert service is provided at no personal cost.

Thank you, PoSGH.

Harvey Ramrekha

San Fernando

