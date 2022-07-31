Thanks to kind clerk at Curepe Post Office

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid there are lines six feet apart so I asked the person ahead of me to move up so I could stand at my line. He was called up and one of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in also saying that she noticed that I had to pick up a registered mail and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in. I said to the officer that it was good of the clerk, as some young people don’t believe that they would get old and need attention. So thanks to the staff at this facility from an elderly person, a voice for the other elders.

Clermont Andrews

Many more deserving cops

The 42 police officers who were honoured last week by being given medals and certificates for diligently and selflessly serving the country during the attempted coup certainly deserved the recognition.

No, M’lady... no museum please

Just as we have done for the past 30 years, the politicians and wannabe civic (pseudo-political) groups continue to “tote-feelings” and pretend they are so concerned about the assault on the democracy of our sovereign nation that continues to haunt us until today.

Where is the pride of performance?

An excuse seeks to justify an offence or absence regarding an issue. If one do not behave fairly, honestly or with a certain element of discipline, then one’s behaviour is just not cricket.