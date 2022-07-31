Thanks to kind clerk at Curepe Post Office

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid there are lines six feet apart so I asked the person ahead of me to move up so I could stand at my line. He was called up and one of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in also saying that she noticed that I had to pick up a registered mail and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in. I said to the officer that it was good of the clerk, as some young people don’t believe that they would get old and need attention. So thanks to the staff at this facility from an elderly person, a voice for the other elders.
Clermont Andrews