Thanks to Sonny

Sonny Ramadhin has departed this life at 92.
He had the unique ability to make the ball turn both ways in his days. He played 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961, taking 158 wickets at an average of 28.98.
He was in WI’s first Test win in England at Lord’s in 1950. WI won said game, the second of the series, by 326 runs. Sonny’s match figures were 11 for 152.
WI won the third and fourth Tests as well.
Ramadhin’s series figures were 26 wickets, at an average of 23.23. He knocked them down.
Sonny was neat, his shirt sleeves were always buttoned at the wrist.
He received the call up for said England tour at age 21. It is said his exploits on the England tour sparked, “Cricket, lovely cricket.”
Sonny, thanks for the memories. You proved: winning is not everything, it is the only thing.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town