While I agree someone should be held accountable, if indeed they added an addendum to the contract between OAS and Nidco, I must make mention of a few things.
The Government or the Prime Minister could call on the police to investigate any matter, but they can’t instruct them since the TTPS is supposed to be an independent body.
Secondly, if indeed this person committed misbehaviour in public office, why is it only now, seven years later, after the Government lost the case, that we are hearing of this? Given the substantial monies at play, over $800 million, shouldn’t this have been investigated from day one?
If indeed there was an addendum added to the contract, which allowed OAS to win the case, then was this considered when the decision was made by this Government, through Nidco, to terminate the contract?
I sincerely hope advice was sought and they considered all factors, including the legal ramifications of the addendum, because if it wasn’t, then it shows that perhaps politics, vengeance and incompetence might have played a part in the decision to terminate the contract, in the first place.
Was legal advice sought when terminating the contract, in consideration of the addendum, and if so who were the lawyers and what were their fees?
I ask this since it appears that they may have given the Government less than stellar advice, since the end result is that we the Government, we the taxpayers, may have to pay a hefty bill.
These are all valid questions, if indeed people want to get to the real truth, because as we are distracted by one party or the other blaming each other for the situations in which our country finds itself, we the taxpayers have to pay for their collective mistakes, and that close to $1 billion could have been put to better use—like being used to make a better wage offer to Government workers.
Tim Teemal
St James