While I agree someone should be held accountable, if indeed they added an addendum to the contract between OAS and Nidco, I must make mention of a few things.

The Government or the Prime Minister could call on the police to investigate any matter, but they can’t instruct them since the TTPS is supposed to be an independent body.

Secondly, if indeed this person committed misbehaviour in public office, why is it only now, seven years later, after the Government lost the case, that we are hearing of this? Given the substantial monies at play, over $800 million, shouldn’t this have been investigated from day one?

If indeed there was an addendum added to the contract, which allowed OAS to win the case, then was this considered when the decision was made by this Government, through Nidco, to terminate the contract?

I sincerely hope advice was sought and they considered all factors, including the legal ramifications of the addendum, because if it wasn’t, then it shows that perhaps politics, vengeance and incompetence might have played a part in the decision to terminate the contract, in the first place.

Was legal advice sought when terminating the contract, in consideration of the addendum, and if so who were the lawyers and what were their fees?

I ask this since it appears that they may have given the Government less than stellar advice, since the end result is that we the Government, we the taxpayers, may have to pay a hefty bill.

These are all valid questions, if indeed people want to get to the real truth, because as we are distracted by one party or the other blaming each other for the situations in which our country finds itself, we the taxpayers have to pay for their collective mistakes, and that close to $1 billion could have been put to better use—like being used to make a better wage offer to Government workers.

Tim Teemal

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Senator Mark’s fake outrage over CCJ

Senator Mark’s fake outrage over CCJ

The Opposition party’s about-face on the Caribbean Court of Justice is so extreme that we might as well be in the world of Alice in Wonderland.

In Parliament on Tuesday, UNC Senator Wade Mark summoned his full capacity for outrage in declaring that “the United National Congress will never, never support, Madame President, the CCJ in its current incarnation”.

Time to abolish death penalty

Time to abolish death penalty

Last July, Sierra Leone’s parliament voted unanimously to abolish the death penalty for all crimes. Shortly before the World Day Against the Death Penalty in October, the country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, described the move as an affirmation of “every citizen’s constitutional right to life”, and a commitment “to a future of great optimism, social justice, and respect for all persons”.

Need for environmental conservation in the Caribbean

Need for environmental conservation in the Caribbean

Despite ongoing global consultation at the Climate and Biodiversity Conference of Parties, the natural world is drifting to its extinction. According to the Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, human activities have already profoundly altered 75 per cent of the terrestrial ecosystems, 50 per cent of water streams, and 40 per cent of the marine environment, with one-third of the carbon emissions since the industrial revolution already lying in and acidifying the ocean.

Pull together to rebuild the nation

Public sector wage negotiations recently began, and with them have come the usual unfortunate sabre rattling by some of the parties.

Two principles are really at play here. The first is a tenet of family law, where a divorced spouse demands to be kept in the condition to which he or she has grown accustomed. The quantum of alimony payments must reflect this.

The second is informed by an economic reality. You must learn to live within your means.

Increase pension ceiling

An open letter to Mr Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance—

Dear Mr Imbert,

Several senior citizens are unable to meet their monthly living expenses due to the ceiling placed on NIS pension of $3,000 and the $2,500 grant, and receiving a monthly total of $5,500.

Keep the spirit of togetherness in mind

I am delighted to address all of you on the occasion of the 177th Indian Arrival Day. This is a day for the people with Indian roots to remember the emotional journey of their ancestors. It’s also the day to recount their struggle in building this rainbow nation of Trinidad and Tobago.