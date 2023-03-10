That gender pay gap

One of the most persistent myths in Western nations, including Trini­dad and Tobago, is what one newspaper edi­torial recently described as “the huge gender pay gap that still exists”. This is a testament to the effectiveness of feminist propaganda.

What are the facts, however? According to the Central Statistical Office, the overall wage differential is 23 per cent between men and women. This, however, is not the whole story.

When you look at hours, men worked 39 hours per week, while women 38 hours. This would reduce the raw differential in wages since men are getting paid more for more work. Among professionals—where women outnumber men—in the 33-40 hours range, 22 per cent more wo­men work these hours compared to men. However, twice as many professional men worked more than 41 hours a week compared to women, and twice as many men as women also worked two jobs.

Once all these factors are considered, women, at worst, earn about 15 per cent less than men on average. If you include women’s career choices, that gap effectively shrinks to zero.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

