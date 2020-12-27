That make-it-happen attitude missing in T&T

Learn from the chulha maker in Siparia to envision, to pick a niche, to be creative, and to make it happen nor to become another State dependent.

It does not have to be doom and gloom in 2021 if the nation can be mobilised with an exciting vision and programme for change.

There is the story of a lady making chulhas and clay ovens as a result of having to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic. She did not sit down and become State dependent. She was not afraid to dirty her hands with mud and gobar. She invented a vision reinvented herself made action her mantra and is creating a sustainable job fir herself and her family. Can we learn from her? Or better yet do we consider her example of relevance. I do because she has a make it happen attitude something that we are missing in this country.

The nation is heading into what might be a year of turbulence. Given the spectre of continuing job losses and business closures as well as closed borders affecting tourism it is clear that policy prescriptions supported by strategic interventions will be necessary to stave off an economic crisis with its social outcomes. The scaling down by BP of 149 staff members is no small deal. Unfortunately like Petrotrin it has just passed away with the holidays consuming the painful reality of job losses. With companies discovering the power of technology to conduct business and with more people working from home not having to produce it is likely that many rented properties will be empty like the malls in which several retail businesses have closed, some for good. With economic power at the level of the individual declining or threatened mortgages will fall into problems as well as car loans. New buyers for homes will likely be lower affecting construction.

Government intervention will be necessary To keep people employed in construction. Import substitution and more local inputs into manufacturing is a must. The emphasis has to be on agricultural production.

The Government is likely to harp on the $50-plus per barrel for oil as well as the better gas prices as evidence that we are not going to be badly off. This of course also due to our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund which has been used to supplement falling revenues.

The issue and challenge for us is how long can we sustain an economy where State dependants have grown and will continue to grow.

What I think the United National Congress as an alternative government should focus upon in 2021:

1. How to achieve a diversified economy with sustainable jobs and foreign exchange earnings

2. How to reduce poverty and move more people up the economic ladder with the ability to house, feed, educate and keep their families healthy

3. How to raise the standards of performance and delivery of public service institutions including but not limited to health, water and electricity

4. How to deal with environmental degradation including climate change and community hygiene.

5. How to create safer communities and reduce crime.

6. How to create a competitive people to compete with the best in world.

7. How to ensure social stability.

Surujrattan Rambachan

former government minister

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Exemption overkill

Exemption overkill

GIVEN the serious disconnect between the Minister of National Security’s assurances regarding the repatriation of nationals and the litany of grievances from those stuck abroad, we are again forced to question the logic of the Government’s continued requirement for an official exemption for those seeking to enter the country.

Increasing rates won’t solve WASA’s woes

IT seems as if the cries of “no water” are increasing daily by many communities. Yet the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) turns a deaf ear to these pleadings and seeks instead to chastise the consumer for wasting water, despite turning a blind eye to the wastage of millions of gallons of water by WASA itself!

That make-it-happen attitude missing in T&T

Learn from the chulha maker in Siparia to envision, to pick a niche, to be creative, and to make it happen nor to become another State dependent.

It does not have to be doom and gloom in 2021 if the nation can be mobilised with an exciting vision and programme for change.

Returnees must wait

Let us walk directly into the ungrateful returnees debate. No mincing of words regarding the ongoing grouse about who suffering the most before being allowed back into T&T. For those who happily went to permanently live and work in a First World country, ask yourself this—Would I have applied for exemption to return had there not been a pandemic?

Let’s rethink that ‘PH’ plan

IT was with sadness, horror and pain that I read in the Express on December 5, 2020 of the brutal killing of yet another one of the nation’s young female—Ashanti Riley. One can’t imagine the pain, distress and suffering her loved ones are going through as a result of her horrible killing.

Let’s rethink that ‘PH’ plan

IT was with sadness, horror and pain that I read in the Express on December 5, 2020 of the brutal killing of yet another one of the nation’s young female—Ashanti Riley. One can’t imagine the pain, distress and suffering her loved ones are going through as a result of her horrible killing.