That make-it-happen attitude missing in T&T

Learn from the chulha maker in Siparia to envision, to pick a niche, to be creative, and to make it happen nor to become another State dependent.
It does not have to be doom and gloom in 2021 if the nation can be mobilised with an exciting vision and programme for change.
There is the story of a lady making chulhas and clay ovens as a result of having to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic. She did not sit down and become State dependent. She was not afraid to dirty her hands with mud and gobar. She invented a vision reinvented herself made action her mantra and is creating a sustainable job fir herself and her family. Can we learn from her? Or better yet do we consider her example of relevance. I do because she has a make it happen attitude something that we are missing in this country.
The nation is heading into what might be a year of turbulence. Given the spectre of continuing job losses and business closures as well as closed borders affecting tourism it is clear that policy prescriptions supported by strategic interventions will be necessary to stave off an economic crisis with its social outcomes. The scaling down by BP of 149 staff members is no small deal. Unfortunately like Petrotrin it has just passed away with the holidays consuming the painful reality of job losses. With companies discovering the power of technology to conduct business and with more people working from home not having to produce it is likely that many rented properties will be empty like the malls in which several retail businesses have closed, some for good. With economic power at the level of the individual declining or threatened mortgages will fall into problems as well as car loans. New buyers for homes will likely be lower affecting construction.
Government intervention will be necessary To keep people employed in construction. Import substitution and more local inputs into manufacturing is a must. The emphasis has to be on agricultural production.
The Government is likely to harp on the $50-plus per barrel for oil as well as the better gas prices as evidence that we are not going to be badly off. This of course also due to our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund which has been used to supplement falling revenues.
The issue and challenge for us is how long can we sustain an economy where State dependants have grown and will continue to grow.
What I think the United National Congress as an alternative government should focus upon in 2021:
1. How to achieve a diversified economy with sustainable jobs and foreign exchange earnings
2. How to reduce poverty and move more people up the economic ladder with the ability to house, feed, educate and keep their families healthy
3. How to raise the standards of performance and delivery of public service institutions including but not limited to health, water and electricity
4. How to deal with environmental degradation including climate change and community hygiene.
5. How to create safer communities and reduce crime.
6. How to create a competitive people to compete with the best in world.
7. How to ensure social stability.
Surujrattan Rambachan
former government minister