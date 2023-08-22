That order from the court...

While the Industrial Court ordered the Caribbean Airlines employees to go back to work, I don’t know how legal that is.
From what am I told, employees are entitled to two weeks’ sick leave after one year of service. They only require a medical certificate if they are sick for more than a few days, which I think is three.
If this is right, all the employee has to do is call in sick for two days, come to work for the third, then call in sick again.
I hope I am wrong, as my wife is stuck in the States and I miss her.
Neil R de Montrichard
Westmoorings