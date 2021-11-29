The rain in Spain falling mainly on the plain never heard why Port of Spain experiences serious downtown flooding.
Here in T&T most of our flooding, or shall we admit, all of our flooding, is due to bad personal habits. We expect to drop garbage in the streets and rivers, change watercourses, build on river banks and expect no disruption to life. Garbage dropped in rivers include old tyres, fridges, stoves, broken furniture and also thousands of plastic bottles bobbing in the floodwaters. Never forgetting the many homes built in flood prone areas. We cut down trees, denuding the mountains like there is no tomorrow and expect the Minister of Works to repair landslides immediately after they occur.
Whichever political party is in charge–People’s National Movement or United National Congress—the resident minister of works is pinned to a cross with rusty nails. Call it equal opportunity character bashing if you will, but citizens refuse to admit that the worst aspects of climate change in T&T come aided and abetted by ignorant, uneducated behaviour.
In my respectful, unpaid, unsolicited view we all need to look in the mirror. Year after year more rain is falling. Year after year we expect to be immediately compensated from State coffers that are severely depleted because of, guess what? Non-payment of property tax. Property taxes in the First World have to be paid or else it is jail in your tail. Go and live out there in foreign and you pay property tax without one peep. Return to T&T and the cry is the Government is too wicked and bad: fire the ministers of works, Water and Sewerage Authority and the minister of local government. Send all of them home.
Read my political lips please. The quick, efficient fixing of roads, landslides, and the prevention of flooding hinge on the amount of property tax collected. If funds are scarce it takes longer to fix anything. Anyone who does not understand WHY property tax must be collected is brain dead, uneducated and short of mental marbles that can actually roll.
In T&T we have allegedly invented the biggest, most expensive blame games which are well boxed and available at all street corners.
The only thing cheap in T&T is old talk.