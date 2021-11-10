That report on WASA

According to the Report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to review the operations of the Water and Sewerage Authority and to determine a strategy for enabling the Authority to achieve its mandate:
“Over time, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has become an unwieldy, overstaffed, unproductive, unresponsive organisation that has deteriorated and is no longer efficiently serving the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. In numerous instances and over many decades, efficiency was sacrificed for, inter alia, political patronage and management accountability exchanged for industrial stability...”
Note well the words “efficiency was sacrificed for, inter alia, political patronage”.
WASA was established in 1965... 56 years ago. The ruling political party was in office for 39 of those years.
The following people signed the sub-committee report: Marvin Gonzales, the late Franklin Khan, Camille Robinson-Regis, Stuart Young, Donna Cox, Pennelope Beckles—all members of the Cabinet of the ruling party.
What a thing!