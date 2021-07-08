...The actions of cowards

Caribbean Baptist Fellowship (CBF) has noted with grave concern reports of the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday.
CBF is concerned that this egregious, calculated act, which was reported as a “highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group”, now has the potential to once again plunge the country into another long and gruelling bout of political upheavals and instability.
Our condolences go out to the people of Haiti and the family of the fallen president; our deepest sympathies for his widow, Haiti’s first lady Martine Moïse, who was wounded in the attack and is receiving treatment.
CBF executive secretary Treasure is now conferring with presidents of member fellowships in the Republic of Haiti to obtain a more comprehensive understanding of the current state of affairs, and implications for our member churches and the people of Haiti.
In the meantime, CBF uses this medium to condemn the dastardly attack, even as we stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti, praying for peace, safety, security and stability.
Caribbean Baptist Fellowship
Jamaica