The Hon Attorney General, Mr Faris Al-Rawi, must do the decent and honourable thing and resign for advising the Police Service Commission (“the Commission”), that the appointment of Mr Gary Griffith to act as the Commissioner of Police, after his contract ended, was legally valid and in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
As a matter of fact, the Attorney General, in a recent interview in a daily newspaper (Newsday, September 4), in response to my legal position, stated that “having had the benefit of the process of drafting it [Legal Notice No 183 of 2021], amending it, updating it into law, I am quite clear in my mind the process has been correctly carried out”.
And he confidently and boldly declared, “He is wrong.” And thereafter, began the swift and spectacular collapse of the Commission.
It was only when the pre-action letters were separately issued by myself and Mr Anand Ramlogan, SC, and the issue was before the court, that the Government sobered up, bypassed its principal legal adviser (the Attorney General) and sought outside legal help from retired justice, Mr Rolston Nelson, SC. Senior Counsel confirmed that the acting appointment was illegal and unconstitutional.
The Hon Attorney General, as the principal legal adviser to the Government, must certainly be more measured and circumspect in his responses to legal matters of national interest and importance.
Only recently, the head of the Police Service Legal Unit and other officers so attached were being investigated for possible violations of the Covid-19 health regulations, and possibly other offences of a criminal nature.
The Attorney General stunningly offered unsolicited legal defences even before any charges could be proffered!
In another country, with a more politically conscious population and a government with a leader that adheres to good governance and integrity in public affairs, the Hon Attorney General would have had to demit office, one way or the other. But not so in sweet T&T!
The Honourable Prime Minister now admittedly speaks of a legal “error” that needs to be “rectified”. If it was a simple “error”, how did the Attorney General and his team of lawyers at the AG’s office, including those at the Solicitor General’s Office, overlook this “error”?
Did the lawyers also attached to the Office of the President, the President being a distinguished attorney and retired judge, also miss this “error”, as well as the Commission with its own attorneys? Are all these lawyers, senior and otherwise, suddenly so incompetent?
Not so at all! Many lawyers attached to these departments are well respected. As the nauseating drama unfolds, it is not unreasonable to hold the view that there was a calculated, orchestrated and deliberate attempt to customise the selection process. As a matter of fact, the plot seems to have gone so far as to unnecessarily tinker with the law.
However, hopefully a few positive things can come out of this fiasco as we continue to build our fledgling democracy and institutions.
The service commissions must understand that they are not a law unto themselves and will be held accountable to the public, and must conduct their affairs in a transparent, fair, humane and sensitive manner. Arrogance, highhandedness and contempt for the ordinary citizenry must have no place.
Further, a platform must be created for ordinary citizens to advocate and pursue public interest matters before the courts.
Dave C Persad
via e-mail