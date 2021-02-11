We are six soul sisters who wish to celebrate the life our sister Andrea Bharatt:
Andrea, you have lived up to the name Bharatt—devoted to light against darkness. Your short life has inspired an entire nation, we felt your divine goodness. Your angelic face and sweet innocent smile are forever etched in our hearts and minds. You were brought up with love, kindness and upright values.
You diligently worked towards your goals and achieved them. You applied your knowledge to the world with utmost integrity. Our nation must be truly humbled and honoured that an angel like you walked among us. Your tragic passing has brought our divided nation together. You are the shining light of goodness that our nation must return to. May your soul rest in eternal peace and bless you for the immense sacrifice that you have given us. Bless you always, sweet, innocent, beautiful Andrea Bharatt.
N Mongroo
To the angels, archangels, spirit guides, saints and all ascended masters, gods and goddesses, we bless you all and thank you for welcoming your child Andrea Bharatt back home. Heaven is truly rejoicing on your return. You came, you saw and you conquered. You were a blessing and light to many on earth, in the gentle, modest and successful life you lived. You were a true beacon to many and will always be remembered for your integrity. For millions today are not brave enough to move into the light by making decisions to do what is right before God.
You have set a standard for your soul even though you spent a part of your life here, your destiny was fulfilled .Your duty actions will not go in vain and Father God will instruct his workers to bring justice on your behalf and comfort to your family, friends and all those who were touched by your departure. You death will bring about the much needed change in the justice system in this country, and remove the darkness from the highest to the lowest levels. As Father God continues to bless you, we say farewell and may you rest in eternal peace.
A Abraham-Kissoon
May God give eternal happiness to you dear little Andrea, in your new life in heaven, and may you have no recollection of what happened to you in your last days on earth. You were treated unfairly for the truth, but fear not now, you are totally protected. You perpetrators are in God’s hands now. They will be dealt with accordingly. Thank you little one for all hearts you have touched with your honesty and may God continue to bless your sweet soul.
M Harricharan
Andrea you came into this world, fulfilled your job here in a short time and left. During this time, you have touched even more lives. I pray the Lord keep you safe and sound at His side and you enjoy the blessings of Heaven to its fullest. Rest in peace, sweet Andrea.
M Maharajh
Andrea you are now in God’s arms. You have returned home to rejoice once more with the celestial beings. Bless your short life here on earth. But you came here to conquer and serve a purpose. You showed us how to always stand up for what is right and you lost your earthly life doing so. I am proud of what you came here to teach and show us. You were a very determined young lady, a role model and example for those that knew you.
You have brought our nation together and have us re-examining ourselves and showing us that the youths of this nation need our assistance, our support and guidance. We have turned a blind eye to our issues for too long and your untimely passing shed light on this. Our nation mourns your loss as though you were part of our home. We cried for the pain and torment you had to endure. But you are safe now rejoicing with the angels. Your soul is free. It is they who did this to you who are not free. Justice will be served. We are a praying nation. We celebrate your life. Goodbye, little angel; we will not forget you.
N Baksh
My sweet soul sister Andrea, no words can express the agony the upright citizens of Trinidad and Tobago endured on hearing of your passing. Rivers of tears and outraged flowed from every corner of this country. We chose to celebrate your wonderful light to destroy the darkness that took you away so suddenly. They took your body, but they could not take your soul.
Your awesome presence united the love that our country was lacking for so long and your sweetness has touched the hearts of those who stand for justice. Now they work on your behalf and all those who suffered similar fate. You brought life back to the dormant hearts and ignited the fire of hope throughout our nation. Thank you for your brilliant mind, beautiful soul and for your unique touch to the people of T&T and for effecting positive changes where needed. You were and still are that little pebble that caused huge ripples of justice in our vast ocean in Trinidad and Tobago. Go safely home in the arms of the angels and embrace God’s love and light in peace. May your love shine brightly in our hearts and homes forever. We love you, Andrea.
Rest in peace now.
J Singh
Six Soul Sisters
via e-mail