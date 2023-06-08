The August 14th charter for T&T

I always knew of the esteemed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s academic background as a geologist. But his genius as an historian was unknown to me until his announcement of August 14 as the day when the nation hits the polls for a “constitutionally” due local government election.
Simply because August 14 is an important day in global history. On this day in 1941, “The Atlantic Charter” between then US president Franklin D Roosevelt and British prime minister Winston Churchill was declared. Effectively, that “charter” set out American and British goals for the world after the end of World War II. It was a “statement of intent” to fix a broken and shattered world after the devastating and catastrophic effects of warfare and global conflict.
Surely, PM Rowley would have contemplated on this date in history in announcing a very significant election in this land. Perhaps on the night of August 14, 2023, he intends to set out a “charter” that opens a new chapter for the stability, progress and evolution of this twin-island republic. And, surely, in this charter, the PM, whatever the outcome of the local government polls, would declare a genuine and sincere intent to rescue this country from a quagmire of social and economic despair and discontent. So notwithstanding the nature of the polls; its core focus being representation, or lack thereof, at the community level, this election provides the ideal platform for the political articulation of broader “national” issues.
Truth be told, a dialogue, and not monologue, on national issues during a local election may even pique interest, to the extent of drawing more than 35-40 per cent of the voting population, which is usually par voter turnout at these elections.
The electorate of this country is perhaps more politically savvy and sophisticated than meets the eye, so with just over 24 months before the general election, one would hope that the campaign discourse stretches beyond a confrontational diatribe on box drains, recreational parks and public cemeteries. That would not make for lively political discussion, pun intended.
And, for now, I would not add to the momentum to any “conspiracy theorists” who may suggest that encouraging a low voter turnout at Trinidad elections is deliberate and politically premeditated.
But the Prime Minister is ahead of us. Maybe that is why, in recent time, the tone and tenor of his discourse has focused on local government reform, of amending our laws to inspire and stimulate transparency and accountability in governance.
Today, several countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Canada and USA, have embraced the philosophy of accountability, and brought significant improvement in public service delivery and efficiency by the enactment and enforcement of relevant legislative instruments. Such accountability must ensure that Government officials are not only made answerable to higher authorities in the institutional chain of governance but also, and more importantly, to the general public, mass media and other stakeholders.
You seek my vote, as my vote counts. Very well. But in return, you must account.
The Prime Minister is no doubt also acutely aware that the “good governance and accountability” tune tends to be seasonal and periodic, and seems to play like a soca parang—once in a year. And like a Jamaican ’80s maxi “dub” song, it may sound highly repetitive, echoing like a stuck gramophone record of the same musical era.
The population should not just remain optimistic but insist that the debate on such issues as the “right to recall” legislative reform for councillors, aldermen and mayors also takes precedence over otherwise hostile and vile political cross-talk, mud-slinging and character assassination.
So let the debate begin. Eyes and ears are not just on the PM but on the Leader of the Opposition, who positions herself and her party as the alternative government in waiting.
The result of this poll may very well script and “chart” the outcome of the next.
Ashvani Mahabir
Cunupia