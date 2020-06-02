In the broadest sense of the word we should be able to say that we have come to end of the road, and students and parents and teachers too, should be breathing a collective sigh of relief. Unfortunately, we cannot do that yet.
During this Covid-generated crisis, Education Minister Anthony Garcia has been a bastion of responsibility. Together with the other minister and officials of the Ministry of Education, he laid the virtual platforms for learning during the pandemic, he held consultations with the stakeholders, he consulted with the regional examining body, he held meetings with the other education ministers in the region and when the time was right according to the health officials, he obtained Cabinet approval for the way forward and announced plans to the nation. This quiet but efficient approach has been the hallmark of this minister long before he was given the Education portfolio.
All along he had been advising those who were making all manner of unfounded claims and demands that the pupils and parents should be guided only by the information coming from the Ministry of Education.
If that advice had been taken there would have been an absence of the misinformation and bordering on hysteria at times concerning CSEC and CAPE examinations.
It remains now to be seen what TTUTA’s response will be—because that is the only bug in the ointment.
The minister has been at pains to appeal to the teachers to assist in the process. He made it clear that he could in no way compel the teachers to come out to work since schools are officially out because of Covid-19. However, he appealed for some special consideration from them, that in light of the situation that brought us to this point, they should assist those pupils who need them in order to have the best possible outcome from this situation.
We now look on with bated breath to see whether the teachers’ union will be convinced enough that to come out to school in these extraordinary times is the best response they can give. Or whether they will instruct their teachers otherwise. I am betting that teachers will bat in the corner of their pupils.
Congrats Mr Minister, for a job well done. May all have a successful examination period. We await the SEA arrangements!
Saffiya Khan
via e-mail