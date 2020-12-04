“The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”
—St Augustine
What is the truth concerning the controversial Bayshore barrier? One must ask because no information has been given.
Is it legal to block such an important public roadway with an automated electronic barrier, granting passage in and out by charging “qualified households” annually for remotes?
Was permission in fact granted by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC)? If so, what are its stipulations?
Emergency services need immediate access in order to save lives and property. They certainly don’t have remotes. Must the barrier not be manned whenever it is closed? There is never a guard present, only an empty hut.
The barrier does not make Bayshore a safe community.
Unlike other gated neighbourhoods, there is another entrance open to the public, which is not safe but must be used because of the closed barrier.
Also, with the abundance of cameras on their streets, is an unmanned road blockage necessary?
And the residents may want to stop traffic through the neighbourhood when the Western Main Road is clogged, but this is rare, mostly at Carnival and can be handled by the police.
To be sure, the Bayshore barrier has brought only embarrassment and public anger to the people of Bayshore. It is elitist, unfair to the public, unnecessary, of questionable legality and endangers life and property.
And now the western entrance to Bayshore, near the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club, is closed off, gate locked. Was permission ever given for that?
Let the truth defend itself. The public deserves all the facts, if not from the Bayshore Community Association, then certainly from the DMRC.
David Simeon
Via e-mail