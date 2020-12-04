“The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”

—St Augustine

What is the truth concerning the controversial Bayshore barrier? One must ask because no information has been given.

Is it legal to block such an important public roadway with an automated electronic barrier, granting passage in and out by charging “qualified households” annually for remotes?

Was permission in fact granted by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC)? If so, what are its stipulations?

Emergency services need immediate access in order to save lives and property. They certainly don’t have remotes. Must the barrier not be manned whenever it is closed? There is never a guard present, only an empty hut.

The barrier does not make Bayshore a safe community.

Unlike other gated neighbourhoods, there is another entrance open to the public, which is not safe but must be used because of the closed barrier.

Also, with the abundance of cameras on their streets, is an unmanned road blockage necessary?

And the residents may want to stop traffic through the neighbourhood when the Western Main Road is clogged, but this is rare, mostly at Carnival and can be handled by the police.

To be sure, the Bayshore barrier has brought only embarrassment and public anger to the people of Bayshore. It is elitist, unfair to the public, unnecessary, of questionable legality and endangers life and property.

And now the western entrance to Bayshore, near the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club, is closed off, gate locked. Was permission ever given for that?

Let the truth defend itself. The public deserves all the facts, if not from the Bayshore Community Association, then certainly from the DMRC.

David Simeon

Via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Utility rate increase looms

Utility rate increase looms

In a frank assessment of the current situation regarding the delivery of public utilities services in the country, the minister with that responsibility has spoken once again about the rates against which these services are provided to citizens.

A still tongue keeps a wise head

When I was attending college, doubles with channa was ten cents each. I took nine single cents, visited the lab and exited with silver ones.

When I went to purchase the doubles at 10 a.m., I had to jostle with big men, Robertson, Whitling and Low Foon. The vendor took my nine cents in the melee. I returned, smiling. I shared.

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

IT is understandable that in Minister Clarence Rambharat’s exasperation with the unnecessarily high figures for imported food, and the cost to the health system for treating non-communicable diseases, he lost his grasp of the emotional connection that people of this country have to their doubles.

WASA throwing good money after bad

I just heard Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales say, on the news, that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) needs a rate increase to be able to provide 21st-century services to the population.

Plug our porous borders to reduce most crimes

I have heard it said for various reasons our borders pose a challenge in protecting them fully.

Well, I cannot accept that point of view. Trinidad and Tobago is a small country. Surely we can come up with a plan to do so.

Is it that we do not want to make an additional sacrifice spending money to shut down the illegal entry of persons, guns, ammo, drugs, human trafficking, animals, goods and even Covid-19 from coming into T&T?