As a dancer and performer all my life, many people thought I would appreciate (and critique) the Super Bowl half-time performances. For the last few years, I have watched and mostly enjoyed these performances.
So on Sunday night, although I missed the live performance, the male population of my family convinced me that it was worth looking at.
It was. What I witnessed was a beautifully choreographed display of human creativity.
Dancers encased in costumes that enhanced the performer’s movements in a way that put on a marvellous display the art form of dance...not a showcasing of bodies.
I immediately drew a stark contrast to a fete that I drove past earlier that morning outside O2 in Chaguaramas.
The female attire ranged from one-piece bath suits to two-piece bath suits, to thongs, to netted tops with nothing underneath, and this was seen in the space of a few seconds, literally.
My thoughts were that this was the foretaste of next week’s Carnival, with a bit more beads, glitter and feathers.
This will definitely be a showcasing of bodies, not putting on display beautiful costumes that enhance a masquerader’s movements and display the amazing creative talent of our bandleaders.
Now, all the dancing in the Super Bowl performance was not of the same level of modesty, but because the costumes were loose fitting (as most male dancers of that genre usually wear), the overall visual impact was pleasant, and left a positive impression.
Again, I thought again of next week’s Carnival, and the negative impression left by the attire of the party-goers.
How can one event impact the other, and leave a more wholesome, positive impression of the “Greatest show on the Earth”.
Is it too much to ask masqueraders to wear more cloth, during the hot sun on Carnival Monday and Tuesday? I then remembered the days of Peter Minshall, and the full-bodied costumes that adorned our male and female masqueraders, that depicted a story, moved with the wind and the masqueraders’ bodies, and was always a beautiful sight to behold.
I also thought that, as far as I know, he has been the only local bandleader to be asked to perform at the opening ceremony of an international function to display his art form and talent – Olympics, 25 years ago. Obviously his art form has international appeal.
What can the performance of Rihanna’s group at the Super Bowl, and many of Peter Minshall’s costumes teach us? Perhaps true beauty does not objectify a woman’s body, rather it enhances, complements and encases it in an aura of wonder and respect, truly appreciating the dignity of a woman.
I think of the similarity of the attire of the Super Bowl performers and Peter Minshall’s band, the common characteristic I observe is that both the men and women predominantly dressed the same.
I wonder if this is the solution. I can honestly say all the men I saw outside of the O2 fete wore short pants and T-shirts, in other words, they were fully covered. Is this a lesson that we ladies, need to take from our men? Isn’t that food for thought?