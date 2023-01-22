The Bermudez legacy

Today one of the tragedies in our young, developing nation is the unquestionable fact that too many of our outstanding and patriotic citizens have gone to the great beyond without any authentic documentation of their record of service to our still young, developing nation.
The absence of their biographies, and in many cases the family legacies, deprives us of a very important aspect of our history, in addition to exposing the national community to distortions, inaccuracies and sometimes downright misinformation.
Today, I am paying tribute to one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most outstanding and patriotic citizens, Mr Robert Bermudez, and the legacy of one of our most outstanding and patriotic families that continues to quietly and unceremoniously provide the nation with exemplary service at the business level, the public service and philanthropy.
Bermudez’ outstanding record as a corporate citizen is one in a country that has seen, over the past 60 years, the departure of most of our pre-Independence business tycoons/moguls—the colonial tycoons of industry and commerce with absolute control of almost every aspect of our business and commercial empire, enjoying all the privileges consistent with that status.
I refer, of course, to the following powerful commercial moguls: Alstons, George F Huggins, Geddes Grant, Gordon Grant, JN Harriman, Hand Arnold, T&T Import and Export, the famous Siegert Angostura empire, HE Robinson, Trinidad Agencies, Neal & Massy, Charles McEnearney, JB Fernandez, the Gerald Wight and Stollmeyer empires, and several other products of the colonial Caucasian hierarchy. Not to forget the local and expatriate sugar and cocoa barons.
While some of these commercial companies continue to carry the same business names, most of the original owners and their families are now almost completely gone, or have little or no control over their former business empires.
It is against this background that we must congratulate the Bermudez business group on its enduring success and legacy, with over 100 years of service to T&T and a national company that continues to provide our citizens with quality products at affordable prices, and public service at the highest level of the nation.
How well I remember the fire that destroyed the company on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, in the 1940s that deprived us, as poor people, of one of our most consumed local products purchased in our community shops from big, round drums, that subsequently became a musical instrument during the historical birth and development of the steelband movement.
This, however, did not last too long, as the family moved quickly to its current location. Today, unlike so many of our former commercial tycoons, the Bermudez family, now in its third or fourth generation, continues its level of patriotism and service to the Republic.
As a political activist over the last seven decades, I recall the family’s involvement in the struggle for self-government and, subsequently, Independence, with Alfredo’s involvement with the PNM camp, and his brother, Jose, an unrepentant disciple of Bertie Gomes.
Of course Jose failed.
Alfredo enjoyed two terms as the PNM representative in the North-PoS constituency, defeating the indefatigable former mayor of PoS in the general election in 1961, with the slogan, “Rostant baked by Bermudez”.
His son, Robert, is currently the chancellor of The UWI and the outgoing chairman of the Massy Group.
I take this opportunity to congratulate one of the most outstanding and patriotic families for the loyal and devoted service it has given and continues to give to this young nation. It is now left to Robert and the younger ones to document this historical journey in the national interest.
People without a history are a people with a country!
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin