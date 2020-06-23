I am just a black man, that wants to live,
This life I have only God can give.
No one is entitled to take it away,
That is the black man’s cry, from day to day.
For many years, we have been oppressed,
No one heard our cries, this is no guess.
It has been falling on deaf ears for too long,
Now it’s time to rise up with a new song.
Black brothers and sisters let us unite,
The struggle is on, stand up and fight.
For a worthy cause, this we must,
For the oppressors are too unjust.
When God said,”Let us make man,”
He had no preference, just human.
Black, white, yellow, brown or green,
The human race is one, and let it be seen.
Enough is enough, the world is crying,
The oppressors are rampant, blacks are dying.
The time for justice is now,
Then peace will surely take a bow.
By
Gertrude Francis