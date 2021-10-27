All born with equal rights and expectations
Only in an ideal sphere
We start off believing that anything is possible
If you only work hard and persevere.
But then in our journey to spread wings and prove that we could fly
We are impaired by those Blind Spots that hide those oncoming and intending to jump the line
Only to leave the ones who have to follow the process In a pensive state of mind.
Should I lurk in the shadows of a Network, a Party or a Name, so that I too could leverage on a Blind Spot to get ahead in this game?
I for one have been paying what is due and going beyond, shame to say I thought this was the way to go.
Mammy tell meh jus’ work hard, opportunities will come my way, why she lie to meh so?
Mammy, I know your intentions are honourable but this Blind Spot could make yuh feel so vulnerable that the struggle to stay focused becomes so real
That getting opportunities solely because of diligence is now fantasy and beyond ideal.