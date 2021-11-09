The slowly staged reopening of our borders and removal of the state of emergency on November 29 may be a step in the right direction, but should come with several stern warnings.

The First World has sufficiently vaccinated 80 per cent-plus citizens, and we are far behind that figure. Our new Covid-19 cases are heading towards 400 daily.

Even with the deaths slowing down, the new cases of Covid-19 infection should be less. If enough citizens are fully vaccinated, things could improve.

Are the unvaccinated to be classified as brain-dead people? They are totally aware of the high stakes, dragging everybody down with them. When will there be sufficient numbers of citizens queuing to take vaccines?

We, the vaccinated people, are also the losers if the unvaccinated refuse to get on board. Our tourism and entertainment industries will continue to suffer, and the T&T economy will stagnate.

The buck stops with us. All of us.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Channels:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Locust hesitancy

Locust hesitancy

Something has changed, dramatically. The Ministry of Agri­culture has agreed to begin public discussion on what may be driving the latest infestation of locusts in parts of the country, particularly in areas around Princes Town.

Quarrying, a disaster sector

Quarrying, a disaster sector

Among the issues touched on by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on return home from COP26 were illegal quarrying, the need for rehabilitating mined lands and the allocation of uncultivable mined areas for solar manufacturing.

Afghanistan: winter is coming

Afghanistan: winter is coming

The first snow of the winter will reach Kabul any day now, and the death rate will start to climb: mostly children, at first, but it will not really be the cold that kills them.

The cold will only finish the work that malnutrition began months or years ago—but the other cause of their deaths will be a different kind of freeze.

Crimes against women changing T&T’s landscape

Crimes against women changing T&T’s landscape

Once again, our hearts bleed and Trinidad and Tobago is plunged into mourning for not one, but two daughters of the soil—Roxanne Warren and Kezia Jeneka Guerra—who were brutally murdered mere days apart.

Path of destruction

Another family has been thrown into grief and mourning after two family members were killed, with another two in hospital.

Life in Trinidad and Tobago over the years has become of very little value. We are now plagued with many horror stories and brutal behaviour handed out by the criminal elements. It is evil in the hearts of these men who are bent on destroying the peace of the land.

Patois, Creole or Kwéyòl

African History Month 2021—dedicated to Haiti (Part 1)

The observation of African History Month 2021, November 1 to 30 in Trinidad and Tobago, has already begun. There is much activity but, as usual, it is embarrassing how quietly it is recognised. Only the stalwarts and activists pay attention. None of our national leadership have much to say about the history of the African people, except around Emancipation Day.