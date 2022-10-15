Shakespeare’s Hamlet would say “there is nothing
either good or bad, but thinking makes it so” (Hamlet, Act 2, Sc 2, 147-149), which makes me ponder on the “thinking” of a prominent lawyer/politician who saw it fit to apologise so profusely for his seemingly demeaning “coal pot and bicycle” comments recently.
Saying you are sorry is a sign of moral strength, not weakness, as so many seem to think—but to do so for expediency, compromising your dignity and self-respect in the process, is quite another matter. For why should he be so apologetic for his comments, which, for the insightful, have much to validate them?
Firstly, with prices rising astronomically by the day on fuels, et al, and income value continuously being eroded because of increasing unemployment and negligible salary increases inter alia, the possibility of having to resort to the coal pot and bicycle is a reality which must be faced—and the politician’s reference to his own use of the coal pot to roast his breadfruit and his indication that he will be riding a bicycle to work are graphic and authentic symbolic representations of where we are headed as a people!
But if even the literal interpretation of these two images may have been offensive and demeaning to some, taking them backwards, as it were, as metaphor, they are effective as suggestions of the overall retrogression we must face in our standard of living at all levels of our existence, should the Government continue on its pathway of reliance on an uncertain oil and gas market, with no attempt to be creative in formulating policies that ameliorate the current plight of the people. (See Sunday Express editorial, October 2.)
But I am not surprised by the lack of critical insight into where we are headed with a budget like that of 2022/23, some more concerned with scoffing at the lawyer/politician who dared, in their eyes, to be so reductive in his vision for their future, insulting their pride, or shall we say vanity, as a people once accustomed to plenty but still wallowing in the illusion that such prosperity will never end.
And consider the “chulha” woman who seemed to have enjoyed some media visibility with her expertise at the “chulha” recently, ready to denigrate the seeming lowly coal pot as the harbinger of domestic strife, again without the critical insight to realise that both the coal pot and the chulha are cultural icons—the one more applicable to people of African descent, the simple among them using it all their lives, even this lawyer/politician with such likely origin; as against the chulha, which is more associated with the equally simple people of East Indian origin.
It’s a pity her approach could have been so condescending seeing the chulha as being much more efficient than the coal pot, and even less liable to causing domestic strife, when for an elderly of African descent the latter, expectedly, would have likely been the preferred way of cooking.
But I won’t be so disappointed that people at the grassroots level, simple-minded as they can be, could take offence at the reference, but I am disappointed in the one who made the remarks and felt the need to apologise so profusely, when he should be endowed with the level of cognition and consequent critical insight to understand the validity of his utterances and to stand by them.
But he is a politician, isn’t he? And political expediency—in this case, not alienating your constituents—can trump the truth and compromise the dignity and self-respect of the best of us. It is disappointing, too, for journalism in this country when a prominent media house can consider as newsworthy a narrative told by a simple-minded woman signifying little (adaptation, Macbeth, Act 5, Sc 5, 26-28) except to denigrate a cultural icon as the coal pot, seared into our memory as an integral part of our way of life.
My real object in this letter, however, is not to be critical but to develop awareness of how some of us can take good sense and make nonsense out of it simply by a warped consensus, and how even the best of us, good-intentioned as we may seem, can compromise our personal dignity and self-respect for political expediency.
Will we ever grow up to realise intelligent choices and judgments can only come not by vaps or impulse, but by a critical interrogation of the issue at hand, leading to sensible conclusions?
As usual, I leave the answer to you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin