Shakespeare’s Hamlet would say “there is nothing

either good or bad, but thinking makes it so” (Hamlet, Act 2, Sc 2, 147-149), which makes me ponder on the “thinking” of a prominent lawyer/politician who saw it fit to apologise so profusely for his seemingly demeaning “coal pot and bicycle” comments recently.

Saying you are sorry is a sign of moral strength, not weakness, as so many seem to think—but to do so for expediency, compromising your dignity and self-respect in the process, is quite another matter. For why should he be so apologetic for his comments, which, for the insightful, have much to validate them?

Firstly, with prices rising astronomically by the day on fuels, et al, and income value continuously being eroded because of increasing unemployment and negligible salary increases inter alia, the possibility of having to resort to the coal pot and bicycle is a reality which must be faced—and the politician’s reference to his own use of the coal pot to roast his breadfruit and his indication that he will be riding a bicycle to work are graphic and authentic symbolic representations of where we are headed as a people!

But if even the literal interpretation of these two images may have been offensive and demeaning to some, taking them backwards, as it were, as metaphor, they are effective as suggestions of the overall retrogression we must face in our standard of living at all levels of our existence, should the Government continue on its pathway of reliance on an uncertain oil and gas market, with no attempt to be creative in formulating policies that ameliorate the current plight of the people. (See Sunday Express editorial, October 2.)

But I am not surprised by the lack of critical insight into where we are headed with a budget like that of 2022/23, some more concerned with scoffing at the lawyer/politician who dared, in their eyes, to be so reductive in his vision for their future, insulting their pride, or shall we say vanity, as a people once accustomed to plenty but still wallowing in the illusion that such prosperity will never end.

And consider the “chulha” woman who seemed to have enjoyed some media visibility with her expertise at the “chulha” recently, ready to denigrate the seeming lowly coal pot as the harbinger of domestic strife, again without the critical insight to realise that both the coal pot and the chulha are cultural icons—the one more applicable to people of African descent, the simple among them using it all their lives, even this lawyer/politician with such likely origin; as against the chulha, which is more associated with the equally simple people of East Indian origin.

It’s a pity her approach could have been so condescending seeing the chulha as being much more efficient than the coal pot, and even less liable to causing domestic strife, when for an elderly of African descent the latter, expectedly, would have likely been the preferred way of cooking.

But I won’t be so disappointed that people at the grassroots level, simple-minded as they can be, could take offence at the reference, but I am disappointed in the one who made the remarks and felt the need to apologise so profusely, when he should be endowed with the level of cognition and consequent critical insight to understand the validity of his utterances and to stand by them.

But he is a politician, isn’t he? And political expediency—in this case, not alienating your constituents—can trump the truth and compromise the dignity and self-respect of the best of us. It is disappointing, too, for journalism in this country when a prominent media house can consider as newsworthy a narrative told by a simple-minded woman signifying little (adaptation, Macbeth, Act 5, Sc 5, 26-28) except to denigrate a cultural icon as the coal pot, seared into our memory as an integral part of our way of life.

My real object in this letter, however, is not to be critical but to develop awareness of how some of us can take good sense and make nonsense out of it simply by a warped consensus, and how even the best of us, good-intentioned as we may seem, can compromise our personal dignity and self-respect for political expediency.

Will we ever grow up to realise intelligent choices and judgments can only come not by vaps or impulse, but by a critical interrogation of the issue at hand, leading to sensible conclusions?

As usual, I leave the answer to you!

Dr Errol N Benjamin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nelson’s shady presence

Nelson’s shady presence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.

It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal ­bribery and corruption.

Stark staring mad

Stark staring mad

To think that once upon a time, many years ago, I actually considered pursuing law as a profession. Naïve, idealist I, would have been torn apart by the dogs of law, drawn and quartered by the merchants of justice, or, who knows, I might have succumbed to the practitioners’ code of compliance, casting aside shame and dignity, fight for my slice of the largesse from the multi-million dollars in “briefs” advocates at stake every living-or-dying day in this country. So much litigation.

What job done, Sir?

What job done, Sir?

How can a captain see the ship sinking irretrievably under his watch, jeopardising the lives of 1.4 million people and, with neither plan nor vision, will nor skill to save the day, still continue in office?

And after seven squandered years?! But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, “I’ve done my job.”

Akin to bounty hunting

Akin to bounty hunting

One year ago I asked “how are we holding Vincent Nelson, the disgraced British King’s Counsel to his bargain?”

The bargain was a plea bargain made with the Director of Public Prosecutions (the DPP). Nelson pleaded guilty in a corruption case in which Anand Ramlogan, SC, a former attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago, and Gerald Ramdeen, a junior counsel, together with Nelson, had been charged. As a result of the plea bargain, Nelson was expected to be a witness for the prosecution against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

The presentation and discussion of a national budget usually focus on competing ideas about the future of a country. The process is a statement about the development of the country.

In 2020, Branko Milanovic, a reputed US economist, wrote “the fact that the most important role economic policy can play now is to keep social bonds strong under this extraordinary pressure”. It is now indisputable that our country’s social bonds—the safeguards against deviant behaviour—are unravelling.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

On May 8, 1982, I delivered a lecture, “The Village Council as an Organ of Popular Democracy”, at the Tacarigua Village Council on the eve of its 350-year anniversary, the village having entered its name into the island’s vocabulary in 1634 when it was identified as one of the four encomiendas at the foothills of the Northern Range.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nelson’s shady presence

Nelson’s shady presence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.

It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal ­bribery and corruption.

Stark staring mad

Stark staring mad

To think that once upon a time, many years ago, I actually considered pursuing law as a profession. Naïve, idealist I, would have been torn apart by the dogs of law, drawn and quartered by the merchants of justice, or, who knows, I might have succumbed to the practitioners’ code of compliance, casting aside shame and dignity, fight for my slice of the largesse from the multi-million dollars in “briefs” advocates at stake every living-or-dying day in this country. So much litigation.

What job done, Sir?

What job done, Sir?

How can a captain see the ship sinking irretrievably under his watch, jeopardising the lives of 1.4 million people and, with neither plan nor vision, will nor skill to save the day, still continue in office?

And after seven squandered years?! But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, “I’ve done my job.”

Akin to bounty hunting

Akin to bounty hunting

One year ago I asked “how are we holding Vincent Nelson, the disgraced British King’s Counsel to his bargain?”

The bargain was a plea bargain made with the Director of Public Prosecutions (the DPP). Nelson pleaded guilty in a corruption case in which Anand Ramlogan, SC, a former attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago, and Gerald Ramdeen, a junior counsel, together with Nelson, had been charged. As a result of the plea bargain, Nelson was expected to be a witness for the prosecution against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

The presentation and discussion of a national budget usually focus on competing ideas about the future of a country. The process is a statement about the development of the country.

In 2020, Branko Milanovic, a reputed US economist, wrote “the fact that the most important role economic policy can play now is to keep social bonds strong under this extraordinary pressure”. It is now indisputable that our country’s social bonds—the safeguards against deviant behaviour—are unravelling.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

On May 8, 1982, I delivered a lecture, “The Village Council as an Organ of Popular Democracy”, at the Tacarigua Village Council on the eve of its 350-year anniversary, the village having entered its name into the island’s vocabulary in 1634 when it was identified as one of the four encomiendas at the foothills of the Northern Range.