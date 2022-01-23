Congratulations to Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) on the addition of new 737-8 planes to its fleet.

There’s been lots of advertising recently, via mainstream media and on social media, about the features, luxuries and pre-ordering offerings from their culinary listing that customers can now enjoy.

One disturbing and monotonous issue remains—the non-existent scheduling of future flights on their website for online bookings. It’s a shameful “CAL-amity” in a time when international flying requires passengers being able to plan long in advance because of the various pre-travel Covid-19 testing and the basic availability of flights.

No amount of fancy launching and giveaways will cover up your shortcomings.

So, whomever is in charge of this most important area, it surely requires your urgent attention.

Chris Alleyne

St Augustine

