IN a country dominated by the team sports of cricket and football, it is worth remembering that netball is the first and only team sport to have given Trinidad and Tobago the title of world champions.
That moment of peak excellence occurred at the 1979 World Netball Championships which was hosted by Trinidad and Tobago and involved 19 teams from around the world.
T&T’s Calypso Girls had been competing in the Netball World Championships, now known as the Netball World Cup, since its inaugural year of 1963. In their first four outings they had to settle for fourth place three times, invariably behind Australia, New Zealand and England although in 1967 South Africa succeeded in dislodging England from the top three.
By 1979, however, the Calypso Girls were primed and ready to take on the sport’s two powerhouses, Australia and New Zealand. Before a packed home crowd they hit the court with a gifted and powerful line-up of netballers: Sherril Peters (captain), Ingrid Blackman, Angela Burke-Brown, Peggy Castanada, Heather Charleau, Cyrenia Charles, Marcia Dimsoy, Jennifer Nurse, Althea Thomas, Jennifer Williams, Eugenia “Jean” Theodosia Pierre, and Veryl Prescod.
When the final whistle was blown, the result of the 1979 Netball Championship was an almost impossible three-way tie between Trinidad and Tobago, Australia and New Zealand.
In the 56-year history of the championship, Trinidad and Tobago has been the only country apart from Australia and New Zealand to have claimed the title, such has been the hold of those two on the championship cup.
How this exciting outcome was achieved is a remarkable story in itself. Each team won eight of their nine games, losing one game to one of the other two teams. New Zealand defeated T&T 32-27; T&T defeated Australia 40-38; and Australia defeated New Zealand 38-36. Unable to determine an outright winner, the organisers declared all three teams championship winners.
For their victory, each member of the T&T team was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold). In addition to this award, Jean Pierre was honoured for her outstanding performance and service to the sport with T&T’s highest award, the Trinity Cross, known today as the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Later would come the Jean Pierre Sports Complex, named in her honour. From 1991-95 she served in the parliament as MP for Port of Spain South and as Minister of Sports in the Patrick Manning cabinet.
In 2002 the Fyzabad-born Jean Pierre passed away in the Cayman Islands where she had been coaching.
For its service, the Netball Association was also honoured with the Hummingbird Medal (Gold). The Association and the flourishing of netball in T&T during that period owed much to the vision and labours of Lystra Lewis who had entered the sport as a player but quickly became a respected national netball coach and standard bearer for Caribbean netball the world over. In England, she was the first West Indian to be appointed to the All-English Panel of Umpires. With her training in physical education Lewis returned home in 1961 to establish netball programmes in primary and secondary schools and to coach the first national team for the 1963 Netball Championships. She was also the acknowledged force behind the construction of the first official netball court at Princess Building in Port of Spain.
In those early years, when the popular team sports of football and cricket were not accessible to women at the national level, netball offered a rare global platform for T&T’s talented women athletes. The Calypso Girls seized that opportunity and proved themselves to be world-class athletes.