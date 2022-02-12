Eminent polymath Ralph Maraj, in a column last week explored the correlation and, in his opinion, causation between the current form of our Carnival and perceived societal decay. The ideas posited were thought-provoking and, I felt, required further and more nuanced exploration. I will attempt to do so now.
The idea of the progressive degeneration of society has always been alluring and has existed as a favourite hypothesis handed down from generation to generation like a good set of china plates. The first caveman to hack a wheel from stone and practically whizz by on his newfangled wheelbarrow was probably ostracised as the beginning of the downfall of agriculture.
Certainly, the MAGA crowd has been vociferous in their declaration that the US that exists now—the version that offers the greatest freedoms and rights for the largest swathe of society—is a degradation from the glory days of the US of the 1950s when women could not have their own bank accounts and Americans of Japanese descent were fresh out their internment camps. Decay for one is always progress for another. To me, the important question is always, cui bono?
The alleged erosion of traditional Carnival cannot be explored in a vacuum and, in all fairness to Ralph, he did not do so. However, what he argues are societal ills caused by the perceived lasciviousness of Carnival do not hold up to examination.
To submit as supporting evidence recent published figures of sexual violence and abuse and not submit figures for previous decades, at a minimum, discredits that argument. In fact, it completely ignores a supremely important truth—the ability to quote these figures means the acts are being actively reported, documented and measured, although I assume to a still-imperfect degree. However, it is progress from the halcyon days of old when society felt it best to pretend these crimes were not even taking place and to ostracise the victim into invisibility.
To offer in support of this, the opinion of the local head of an institution which for generations systematically concealed, abetted and denied the abuse of millions of children worldwide turns the dangerous chink into a fatal chasm. Perhaps, we are finally growing tired of the vocalised moral superiority of the historically worst offenders. Perhaps, the vulgarity and licentiousness are simply an open demonstration of the lessons our offending elders taught us in secret and in shame.
The ills in our society existed long before now and, like a gangrenous foot swaddled in plaster, were allowed to ferment and mutate while we were busy polishing our veneer of outward respectability.
We have progressively created a society where there is no accommodation for the creative or the different. The space for anything other than rote learning and disciplined regurgitation shrinks. We are the villagers cutting deep into the forest and lamenting when the elephant attacks us when it has no homeland left.
We have created no room in our society to earn a living being creative, and bemoan that we are living through the death of creativity. Or are we? For just as the griot gave way to the calypsonian, maybe the calypsonian must give way to the soca artiste. The pan became the dominant instrument of Carnival, rendering the tamboo-bamboo obsolete from mainstream celebrations.
Carnival’s roots are firmly planted in rebellion and escape. The Canboulay of the slaves paralleled the powdered and silked plantation masquerades of the slave-owners. In 1881, mas players clashed with law enforcement and then-governor Freeling promised to allow the Carnival, on condition that the degeneracy of the masqueraders was eradicated.
The fear of Carnival has historically been that it was a façade that masked potential rebellion by the persons disadvantaged by the existing social structure. As stated by Prof Gordon Rohlehr in his book, Calypso & Society in Pre-Independence Trinidad, “Older families lived with the residual terror of the possibility of ‘another Haiti’ and were hysterically suspicious of all gatherings of the peoples whom they had kept in economic subjugation by the continuing exploitation of their labour.”
When the majority of a population exists as grist for the wheels of capitalism to grind, they will always seek temporary escape. Carnival has, from inception, been a temporary reprieve from the unbearable, inescapable truth of the day. Many of us work with limited hope of self-advancement. Many of us live with a restricted access to home ownership. We live lives of quiet discontent and often overbearing, unexpressed desperation. If all that comes of this perpetual dehumanising is two days of “bottoms on the road”, then we would have been let off easy, indeed.
It is always easier to say we have forgotten our responsibility to God than to admit we have forgotten our responsibility to one another.
