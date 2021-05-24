The world post Covid-19 would be much different and traditional economics will not suffice for growth and development. In Trinidad and Tobago fortunately, we have an economic model that is best suited for the Caribbean. It is that which we experience at Carnival time.
There is one major setback to that model: it is not attractive to politicians.
At Carnival, the travel agents, the airlines, the car rental companies, the hotels, the guest houses, the fete promoters, the caterers, the costume makers, the big boys, the small men, the masqueraders, the security companies, and the scavengers all benefit financially. Foreign exchange is boosted and there is a sense of happiness that pervades. One may wonder why then the Government is not investing heavily in promoting and sustaining the Carnival celebrations?
At Carnival all the races and classes party together and for a short period we all unite. Perhaps the one negative that is not attractive to politicians is the fact that the income from Carnival goes directly to the people and government does not get to manipulate the funds for their political goals. That model however, one where the people prosper with minimal governmental input is the prescription for a healthier economy, one that reduces the dependency on the Treasury.
Over this year I will go into detail on various investments that are possible within the Carnival model. The island of Chacachacare is ideal for such an investment. This is an island that was once self-sufficient with its independent water and electricity supply, minor roads, and playground. It has two jetties beautiful beaches, exceedingly calm waters, great fishing, a salt pond and is in close proximity to Venezuela and the Trinidad mainland.
By simply leasing the island to a major cruise ship company, that island can make a major positive input to our economy. There is hardly a cruise ship company that would not want a safe harbour, a private beach, clean, calm waters, a place for bunkerage, and some degree of isolation from the general population.
The investment in hotels, guest houses, restaurants, shops, entertainment, water sports and fishing can and will come from the private sector.
The investors that ploughed close to one billion dollars in the world class Five Islands water park can be asked to lead this initiative. The increased tourist activity would not only augment their business but with some proper planning, the Gasparee caves could also be leased to local operators to make the Chacachacare stopover extremely attractive to the cruise business.
Local entertainers, food suppliers, craft personnel and boat tour operators can all benefit from that one initiative.
The income from that initiative would mainly be from foreigners thus improving our foreign exchange shortage. The Chaguaramas golf course, the St Chads Church, the Satellite Station and other Chaguaramas sites can all contribute to making that initiative exceedingly attractive and profitable.
The big investors, the medium and small investors and workers would all benefit from just that single initiative. From the fruit vendors to the service providers many in our population would have a long-term sustainable means of income.
Trinidad and Tobago is outside of the main hurricane belt close to the Panama Canal and ideally suited to take advantage of the need for safe travel outside of the Covid-19 pandemic.
All that is needed is to trust our business people to make the interventions and run with the project. Just as they do with our Carnival celebrations.
Steve Alvarez
via e-mail