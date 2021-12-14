...The case against it

Let’s begin at the end. If the Government passes a mandatory vaccination law, then anyone who refuses to be vaccinated will be fined, incarcerated and/or forcibly injected with the Covid-19 shot.
Hence, a mandatory vaccine law has the effect of punishing an individual for a crime—inflicting harm—that they have not yet committed, and may never commit. This, obviously, flouts basic jurisprudential principles.
The legality of vaccine mandates is, therefore, reduced to political calculation. So let’s rehearse the ethical arguments for forced vaccination to see, if citizens must be strong-armed, whether there are good reasons for doing so.
The main argument of vaccine proponents is straightforward: everyone must be vaccinated to protect other people from being injured or killed by the Covid-19 virus. But, for this argument to have merit, four conditions must be met:
1. The Covid-19 shots must not have severe or fatal side-effects;
2. viral injury or death must pose a threat to a majority or a significant minority of the populace;
3. the shots must prevent infection; and
4. the vaccination rate achieved by mandate must protect everyone from infection (ie, herd immunity).
As it turns out, the Covid-19 shots cannot fulfil even one of these criteria.
With regards to 1, vaccine proponents have argued that the effects of Covid are more severe than the side effects of the Covid shots. Even if this is so, however, this would not be a sufficiently robust argument to justify forced vaccinations. This is because, as an ethical or legal principle, one cannot inflict harm on one person to prevent them harming another at some unspecified future time. However, if the PROBABLE harm to others outweighs the POSSIBLE harm to the individual, then a mandate can be justified.
This brings us to 2. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the odds of being hospitalised and recovering from Covid-19 are 97 per cent. The overall case fatality rate is 2.5 per cent but, since infections are at least four times higher, the actual fatality rate is 0.6 per cent. The total fatality rate is 0.2 per cent. Obviously, these numbers are too minuscule to justify forced vaccinations. Moreover, since Covid-19 only poses a serious risk to the elderly, persons with comorbidities, and the obese, a vaccine mandate only protects a minority. (https://health.gov.tt/covid-19/covid-19-news-and-updates/update-trinidad-and-tobago)
Even so, if the Covid shots pose no serious risk and are highly effective, then a case for vaccine mandates could still be argued.
However, we now know that the shots do not prevent a person from getting infected, with 11 per cent of hospitalisations in Trinidad and Tobago occurring among the fully vaccinated.
This is because the Covid shots lose all efficacy after six months. According to an article from The Lancet medical journal, “Reduction in vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infections over time is probably primarily due to waning immunity with time rather than the Delta variant escaping vaccine protection.” (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02183-8/fulltext)
And, to bring us to 3, it also turns out that even the double-jabbed can still infect others. A paper in Nature says, “People who become infected with the Delta variant are less likely to pass the virus to their close contacts if they have already had a Covid-19 vaccine than if they haven’t. But that protective effect is relatively small, and dwindles alarmingly at three months after the receipt of the second shot.” (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02689-y)
This also means there is, at best, a quantitative, rather than a qualitative, difference between the jabbed and the unjabbed. Is it reasonable to force vaccines on individuals when vaccinated individuals are only, say, 70 per cent less likely to get and transmit the Covid-19 virus to others? If so, how about 50 per cent? Or 20 per cent?
Finally, to come to 4, as far back as August 2021, even before it was established that the Covid shots lose efficacy, science magazine Nature was admitting herd immunity was a chimera. “The once-popular idea that enough people will eventually gain immunity to SARS-CoV-2 to block most transmission—a “herd-immunity threshold”—is starting to look unlikely... Higher rates of immunity can create selective pressure, which would favour variants that are able to infect people who have been immunised”. But the article omits the most important finding: that Covid-19, like all coronaviruses, is endemic—ie, it cannot be eliminated by existing vaccine technology. (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00728-2)
All this means is that vaccine mandates will not achieve the desired goal. But, if I have missed any sound public health arguments based on mandates, I will be happy to change my mind if presented with them.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport