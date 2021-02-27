The recent revelations published in the daily newspapers and reported on local television about the operations and uncontrolled payment of salaries, wages and hefty allowances to employees is nothing short of ridiculous and irresponsible.
If these figures are true, then there is little to wonder as to why the utility is not making a profit and, worse yet, paying its bills.
Imagine annually, of a total collective agreement of $1 billion, over $500 million goes towards payment of salaries and overtime allowances to employees.
Approximately $100 million is paid out to workers for overtime work—much of the work which clearly could have been done during normal work hours, ie, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Isn’t one’s salary supposed to support the upkeep and livelihood of the employee? If teachers, public servants and privately employed, among others, can live on just their monthly salaries, what makes the Water and Sewerage Authority worker different?
Why is there the need for laundry, rural workers, hazard driving and lunch allowances, to name a few? It doesn’t matter where the teacher or public servant comes from, he pays for his gas and vehicle maintenance and lunch is his/her responsibility.
It is also understood that a large chunk of the monies earned from customers paying water bills goes toward maintaining a very top-heavy administration of 426 managers.
Why are there 88 departmental managers, for instance? Are there 88 different departments in WASA or are there duplications, redundancy and nepotism?
It all sounds like a feeding frenzy and money-grab at the expense of paying customers.
Now, all the foregoing gives a pretty (or ugly) picture of why WASA cannot pay its $200 million bill to Desalcott for water supplied to the country. The monies paid for “overtime” work could pay half that bill. With that in mind, it would be foolhardy of the Government to let Desalcott close operations for two reasons.
Firstly, all First World countries and forward-thinking nations are moving toward desalination facilities as long as oceans and seas are within reach. It is definitely a reliable and efficient source of potable water. The desalination plant at Pt Lisas has certainly relieved the water woes of thousands of households in Central and South Trinidad. It also supplies water to the Industrial Estate.
Secondly, desalination plants serve as a back-up for the traditional water treatment plants because shutdowns can occur at any time (as is the case with WASA).
We can all remember late in 2020 when the Arena reservoir was shut down and water from Desalcott had to be diverted to other parts of the country.
Also, we must remember when the reservoirs were running low, desalinated water came to the rescue for many customers of WASA.
The weather pattern is unpredictable of late.
Nations such as Qatar and Israel have reached their full water potential in supplying 100 per cent of their customers on a 24/7 basis through desalination plants, and these are places with much less precipitation than us.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas