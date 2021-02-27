The recent revelations published in the daily newspapers and reported on local television about the operations and uncontrolled payment of salaries, wages and hefty allowances to employees is nothing short of ridiculous and irresponsible.

If these figures are true, then there is little to wonder as to why the utility is not making a profit and, worse yet, paying its bills.

Imagine annually, of a total collective agreement of $1 billion, over $500 million goes towards payment of salaries and overtime allowances to employees.

Approximately $100 million is paid out to workers for overtime work—much of the work which clearly could have been done during normal work hours, ie, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Isn’t one’s salary supposed to support the upkeep and livelihood of the employee? If teachers, public servants and privately employed, among others, can live on just their monthly salaries, what makes the Water and Sewerage Authority worker different?

Why is there the need for laundry, rural workers, hazard driving and lunch allowances, to name a few? It doesn’t matter where the teacher or public servant comes from, he pays for his gas and vehicle maintenance and lunch is his/her responsibility.

It is also understood that a large chunk of the monies earned from customers paying water bills goes toward maintaining a very top-heavy administration of 426 managers.

Why are there 88 departmental managers, for instance? Are there 88 different departments in WASA or are there duplications, redundancy and nepotism?

It all sounds like a feeding frenzy and money-grab at the expense of paying customers.

Now, all the foregoing gives a pretty (or ugly) picture of why WASA cannot pay its $200 million bill to Desalcott for water supplied to the country. The monies paid for “overtime” work could pay half that bill. With that in mind, it would be foolhardy of the Government to let Desalcott close operations for two reasons.

Firstly, all First World countries and forward-thinking nations are moving toward desalination facilities as long as oceans and seas are within reach. It is definitely a reliable and efficient source of potable water. The desalination plant at Pt Lisas has certainly relieved the water woes of thousands of households in Central and South Trinidad. It also supplies water to the Industrial Estate.

Secondly, desalination plants serve as a back-up for the traditional water treatment plants because shutdowns can occur at any time (as is the case with WASA).

We can all remember late in 2020 when the Arena reservoir was shut down and water from Desalcott had to be diverted to other parts of the country.

Also, we must remember when the reservoirs were running low, desalinated water came to the rescue for many customers of WASA.

The weather pattern is unpredictable of late.

Nations such as Qatar and Israel have reached their full water potential in supplying 100 per cent of their customers on a 24/7 basis through desalination plants, and these are places with much less precipitation than us.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine equity at home, too

Vaccine equity at home, too

With the first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines due to arrive in three weeks’ time, the Government must hasten to state clearly and publicly the selection criteria for the next group of 50,000 to 60,000 qualifying persons and those thereafter.

Reckoning is here

Reckoning is here

The chickens have come home to roost.

In 2015, with the permanent drop in energy revenues, the country was facing the most acute economic challenge in its history. There was the crying need for structural changes to save a floundering, antiquated, state-driven economy. We needed the most resourceful, creative and courageous administration ever. We got the exact opposite in the government led by Dr Keith Rowley.

Topic, topic, topic

Topic, topic, topic

When Trinidad and Tobago is boiling over with trouble and nonsense, as it is currently, my Freeport compère says to me “topic, topic, topic”.

So where to focus this week’s column? Should I comment further on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to break the six-six electoral deadlock in Tobago?

Black people and the social contract

Black people and the social contract

“No society can smash the social contract and be exempt from the consequences, and the consequences are chaos for everybody in the society.”

—James Baldwin, Conversations

There are two troubling aspects of slavery and colonialism that remain within our consciousness even though we claim slavery and colonialism are conditions of the past.

We will survive

We will survive

I cannot claim to have conducted any scientific survey by interviewing samples of the population the way political pollsters do, but I feel certain that if I did, I would find that as many as seven out of every ten adults believe “Trinidad and Tobago gone through”, in the broadest sense of that colloquial term.

The wounding of T&T

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”

—John Philpot Curran (1790)

As a nation, we are sliding into a place of great sadness. The economy’s growth engines are shutting down, and there is a collapse of law and order. Daily, it becomes more difficult to discern who has our national interests at heart from who are essentially bandits.