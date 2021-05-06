The Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic last year was very commendable. While more so-called developed countries around the world were struggling to contain the pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago was actually better off than most of these.

However, due mainly to the foolish, irresponsible and careless behaviour of our citizens, the country has been hit with a new infection wave that may prove to be very costly in terms of human lives.

It is precisely because of the magnitude and severity of this new wave that the Government must act with alacrity and use whatever tools are available at their disposal to combat this deadly infectious disease.

We have constantly been hearing from the Government and officials from the Ministry of Health that they are being guided by the “science” and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. What we’re not being told, though, is that there is another mega element that has been guiding the WHO and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)—and that element is geopolitics.

These organisations have consistently touted the approval for emergency use of western-manufactured vaccines such as those from AstraZeneca, J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.

The severe side effects with which these vaccines are associated are well documented, yet we in Trinidad and Tobago keep scrambling to buy or beg for more supplies of the AstraZeneca, despite a large number of European countries, and even the United Sates, suspending or not using this vaccine in their own countries, but are “willing to donate” their unused supply of these vaccines to countries like ours. And no one in this Government or the Ministry of Health has even questioned why?

Prime Minister, if you really care about the people of this country, which I believe you really do, then I am publicly asking the question to you, your Government and the CMO: why has there been no attempt to acquire the Russian Sputnik V vaccines?

The internationally respected English medical journal The Lancet published the data from the Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, showing it was 91.6 per cent effective (February 2021). Also, Prof Florian Thalhammer, the chairman of the Austrian Society of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine, and who is a leading infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of Vienna, declared that Sputnik V is as simple, reliable and effective as the Kalashnikov assault rifle (February 2021).

Sputnik V is currently being used in over 60 countries, including some of our own neighbours such as Guyana, Venezuela and even St Vincent and The Grenadines. In fact, the people of St Vincent, as recently as this past Monday, refused to be vaccinated with anything else except Sputnik V, which was taken by Dr Ralph Gonzales and all of his top medical personnel in his country. That is why he has volunteered to donate the current doses of AstraZeneca to other countries.

Plus, these vaccines are cheaper, can be stored in normal refrigeration, there is no problem for supply and, most importantly, there has been not one single report of any type of severe side effects. Let me repeat that, Dr Rowley, not one single report of adverse side effects from the 60 countries that have used, or are using, this vaccine. We all know that had this vaccine been found to be ineffective or dangerous, that information would have been splashed all over the western media world.

Prime Minister, you have a crisis on your hands, and you have the tools to deal with it. Forget the geopolitics. The lives of our people are in your hands. Purchase the Sputnik V vaccines.

Jayson Penn

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Virus of mischief-making

Virus of mischief-making

It takes an especially depraved mind to seek sadistic delight in terrorising the population with maliciously crafted lies about Covid-19 designed to trigger panic.

In the midst of a crisis, when so many people are grieving the loss of a loved one, or worrying about others who are ill, or experiencing Covid-19 anxiety, the impulse to sow confusion among the population can only be described as sick.

Diversification in the new economy

Diversification in the new economy

Today diversification in our economy is on the lips of many, and a significant number sees that the presumed overvalued TT$ is one of the reasons why the private sector may prefer to import and sell, as opposed to competing locally with imports and also export.

T&T will never ever be the same

Life is a learning experience. What does not kill us makes us stronger.

Here is what Covid-19 has taught us:

• Family matters more than we realised.

• We have unleashed a revolution in medicine.

Follow the health protocols

I am begging the population to please follow the Covid-19 protocols.

In April 2003, my deceased uncle wrote that “a strange disease came upon the inhabitants of the earth very fast and everyone was confused and experts called it Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)”.

Stiffer penalties for crimes against elderly

As I sat awaiting the Covid-19 vaccine my mood suddenly changed from boredom to rapture, as I paid captivated attention at the elderlies traversing various stations finally leading to the jab, and opined in silent awe that therein lies enormous history.

Put politics aside and deal with virus

I refer to the Express editorial (May 3) emphasising the country’s need for civic and political collaboration in fighting the Covid-19 attack. As you also do, I commend United National Congress MP Dr Lackram Bodoe for once again offering his party’s willingness to partner with the Government in dealing with the pandemic.