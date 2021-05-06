The Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic last year was very commendable. While more so-called developed countries around the world were struggling to contain the pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago was actually better off than most of these.
However, due mainly to the foolish, irresponsible and careless behaviour of our citizens, the country has been hit with a new infection wave that may prove to be very costly in terms of human lives.
It is precisely because of the magnitude and severity of this new wave that the Government must act with alacrity and use whatever tools are available at their disposal to combat this deadly infectious disease.
We have constantly been hearing from the Government and officials from the Ministry of Health that they are being guided by the “science” and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. What we’re not being told, though, is that there is another mega element that has been guiding the WHO and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)—and that element is geopolitics.
These organisations have consistently touted the approval for emergency use of western-manufactured vaccines such as those from AstraZeneca, J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.
The severe side effects with which these vaccines are associated are well documented, yet we in Trinidad and Tobago keep scrambling to buy or beg for more supplies of the AstraZeneca, despite a large number of European countries, and even the United Sates, suspending or not using this vaccine in their own countries, but are “willing to donate” their unused supply of these vaccines to countries like ours. And no one in this Government or the Ministry of Health has even questioned why?
Prime Minister, if you really care about the people of this country, which I believe you really do, then I am publicly asking the question to you, your Government and the CMO: why has there been no attempt to acquire the Russian Sputnik V vaccines?
The internationally respected English medical journal The Lancet published the data from the Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, showing it was 91.6 per cent effective (February 2021). Also, Prof Florian Thalhammer, the chairman of the Austrian Society of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine, and who is a leading infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of Vienna, declared that Sputnik V is as simple, reliable and effective as the Kalashnikov assault rifle (February 2021).
Sputnik V is currently being used in over 60 countries, including some of our own neighbours such as Guyana, Venezuela and even St Vincent and The Grenadines. In fact, the people of St Vincent, as recently as this past Monday, refused to be vaccinated with anything else except Sputnik V, which was taken by Dr Ralph Gonzales and all of his top medical personnel in his country. That is why he has volunteered to donate the current doses of AstraZeneca to other countries.
Plus, these vaccines are cheaper, can be stored in normal refrigeration, there is no problem for supply and, most importantly, there has been not one single report of any type of severe side effects. Let me repeat that, Dr Rowley, not one single report of adverse side effects from the 60 countries that have used, or are using, this vaccine. We all know that had this vaccine been found to be ineffective or dangerous, that information would have been splashed all over the western media world.
Prime Minister, you have a crisis on your hands, and you have the tools to deal with it. Forget the geopolitics. The lives of our people are in your hands. Purchase the Sputnik V vaccines.
Jayson Penn
Couva