I have heard the clarion call from this country’s football fans for the resignation of senior men’s national coach Terry Fenwick.
This follows our exit from the FIFA World Cup set for Qatar next year.
It was a bitter pill to swallow and if all things were equal the buck stops with head coach Fenwick and his technical staff.
But, in this case, all things were not equal. Let’s be fair to the former England international and do some serious introspection.
All of our home matches were played on foreign soil because of the Covid–19 pandemic.
To give up home advantage during World Cup qualifiers is deemed sacrilegious in the football community.
The Ministry of Sport, the TTFA, the Ministry of Health and the Government did not go the extra mile to assist in this area.
Any country serious about its World Cup campaign will have pulled out all the stops to ensure Fenwick and his Soca Warriors were ready for the challenge ahead.
Football fans, a World Cup journey is not Play Whe; there’s no luck and chance, but rather it requires careful planning, preparation and execution.
Can anyone tell me if this was done? How come despite the pandemic other Caribbean countries such as Jamaica were able to have friendly internationals?
Fenwick had one, if my memory serves me right and this was a one-off game against the United States. This was done to assess and recruit players in one shot. We all can recall the catastrophic result of that experiment.
Reading about and listening to the wide range of reasons why Fenwick should be fired, I found former senior team national women’s coach Jamaal Shabazz to be the most sincere of the lot.
Shabazz is quoted as saying nobody should be shedding crocodile tears and, it is easy to lynch Terry Fenwick. But we must take collective responsibility for bringing the game to this damnable state in the post-Jack Warner era.
The old adage still holds — what goes on off the field affects what happens on the field of play.
The court battle involving FIFA, William Wallace, duly elected president of the TTFA, and the Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA readily comes to mind.
If this country’s football fans are looking for a fall guy for the dire straits the game finds itself currently then, the 1986 England World Cup defender is the man. I rest my case.
Astil Renn
via e-mail