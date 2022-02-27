While we await the report on the recent blackout from the three-man team of experts, a related matter to which we will definitely have to give some serious thought is the question of the inherent vulnerability in our electrical grid system.
This relates directly as to where do we place the electrical transmission and distribution power cables. There is an inherent vulnerability associated with the continued placing of our electrical transmission and distribution power cables and, in fact, all the other telecommunications cables, elevated on wooden or metal poles.
I wish first to draw our attention to a particular incident that occurred about one year ago in the United States, specifically Texas, in February of 2021, which had experienced the extensive destruction of their electrical power system following a severe storm.
Fallen trees and high winds had resulted in millions of dollars of direct losses but it was the subsequent and prolonged direct loss of electrical power for a considerable period that was to inflict the greatest economic loss to residential, and commercial buildings in particular.
One of the main criticisms was that the entire electrical infrastructure was placed above ground. I wish to point out that several developed countries and as well several metropolitan cities even in the US itself have long moved to the successful employment of subterranean utilities ducting.
Even here in Trinidad and Tobago, several housing and commercial estates have long moved to the more attractive and seemingly successful employment of subterranean ducting in a utilities corridor. The number of benefits that the system offers has been well documented in the literature.
The case for utilities corridors seems to have long been successfully made and accepted internationally and their usefulness has been bolstered by several pieces of research carried out here in the Faculty of Engineering at St Augustine. What we need now is policy commitment to an idea and practice whose time has long come.
Not wishing to in any way to prejudice or diminish the validity of the findings and recommendations that may be presented by the distinguished investigators, the forgoing was submitted mainly as being work that came out of the local engineering community (academic and practitioners) but has not yet found its moment in time and in wider practice.
Some of the more immediate and economically attractive advantages are presented here for your consideration.
a. Easy access to effect repairs.
b. Reduced vulnerability to hurricanes and tropical storms.
c. Reduced vulnerability to vehicular accidents.
d. Greater ability to isolate damage.
e. Repairs can be effected with minimum disruption to traffic.
f. The entire system may be less costly to initially install, maintain, effect extensions and repairs.
g. Reduced cost to construct and maintain since the utilities corridor will have a shared ownership infrastructure.
Winston HE Suite, PhD
Professor Emeritus