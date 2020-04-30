The challenge COVID presents

The great uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 disease wreaks fear and doubt in many. In a world that longs for certainty, we have met our match. For much of our human history, we have thought of the future as “a terrifyingly unknowable blur”. More lately, full of increasing knowledge and with the creation of models, we have come to view the future as a linear extrapolation of the past. We call it risk management but there are limits to it. Margaret Heffernan in her book, Uncharted, identifies the folly of extrapolation (we figured out the financial crisis of 2008, so we will figure out other crises). To navigate the unknown (and the outcomes of the coronavirus situation is one such), one has to use all available tools, including what is in your peripheral vision. You can drive with the use of a GPS but do not ignore what else you see.
Theodore Lewis poses, yet unsatisfactorily, answers how to deal with uncertainty in his April 21 column, “COVID-19 and the limits of faith”. He argues that “pure, unvarnished truth” can arise from researchers, statisticians, epidemiologists and the clinicians and that human hope now resides in the “great universities and laboratories”.
This is however not a view sustained by science, which sees itself as changing the way we think about the world. We solve questions not by just questioning the question itself but by realising the implicit prejudice that exists in the way we think about the problem. There is often no immediate nirvana, no magic bullet. Our HIV/AIDS experience re vaccine development teaches that nothing is certain, and everything takes time.
We understand something new, either by new data that has arrived or by thinking more deeply about what we already know. To think deeply, we have to accept what we already have learned, challenge what we think and know that there are some things we may have to modify or change. This is why it is difficult for some to accept that a non-pharmaceutical solution—social distancing- works well in the absence of a vaccine. There is no need to dispense with our faith in God established through experience.
Science and religious faith are but two sides of the same human impulse to understand the world. We should not try to let one usurp the other’s role; that is simply unnecessary. Today, we witness the exponential growth of human knowledge and simultaneously, the reduction in time to prove that half of the knowledge or facts in a particular area is untrue. We still grapple with some large problems such as “why did the universe come into existence?” Why is it “just right” for life? Like William Henry’s discovery of the circulation of blood, is there some persistent structure in life even when we do not see it?
The Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis, with their urgings of us to build community as a bulwark against the ravages of the disease, are valid voices.
The other option is to be anti-globalist and think that you will be able to adapt without help. That does not line up with our life experiences.
Noble Philip
Blue Range