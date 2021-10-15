Let us examine WASA’S challenges:
• Desalcott;
• ageing infrastructure;
• leaking pipes;
• delinquent customers;
• financing improvements;
• the value of water;
• long-term water supply;
• water contamination;
• retirement and talent attraction, retention;
• population fluctuations;
• implementing innovative technology;
• infrastructure resiliency and emergency preparedness.
How are we going to address these challenges, WASA?
• improving efficiency.
WASA must deploy smart technology so that it will be able to have better decision making, and be more proactive rather than reactive. Being aware of the problems are the start to solving same.
Is it water but no workers? People are willing to pay more for cable TV than drinking water.
True, but sad.
WASA needs more cooperative system planning, especially for improved resiliency.
Give water an upgrade. Water is essential, T&T.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town