The conscience of our people

The growing public demand for constitutional redefinition of the role of the president has never been as loud as it is now following the news that the incumbent, Paula-Mae Weekes, is not interested in a second term, opening the way for a new officeholder.

The demand for change has a lot to do with how President Weekes has defined the office. Whereas some presidents—most notably, Arthur NR Robinson—have pushed the boundaries of the office as far as the Constitution would allow, President Weekes has been content to preside within its limits.