The CoP and her new broom

A new broom sweeps clean and the commissioner of police (CoP) wanted to make a grand entrance. A mother-figure in the Police Service, bringing a soft approach to an institution hardened by time.
Exuding the confidence of ten Goliaths; with spirituality to walk on water and the wisdom to transform T&T into a new republic, if not, return to La Trinity, you must step up to the plate.
Definitely, our predicament stems from a breakdown of the institutions responsible for teaching and nurturing—namely, the family, the Church, the school, the community and the Government.
Indoctrination was not forceful enough to instil truth and spirituality. The education system has gone awry and subsists on secular fuel.
There is no longer a united civilised society to teach the norms, values and expectations. Instead, a violent society is emerging which is a deviation from civility.
The present society characterised by law-breaking and lawlessness yields only civil unrest, the language and comfort of the gangs.
The semblance of law and order maintained by the law-abiding keeps the rest of the society stable but fearful. There is a heavy dependence on a secondary institution, the Police Service.
The Service was not responsible for the initial moulding of the citizens, so its initiatives are limited to treating with the bad symptoms of gangs.
However, the Police Service can spearhead a “whole societal approach” to mend the old generation and mould the new one in the way it should go, and not depart from the course.
Your inspiration, Madam Commissioner, will attract negative forces that will challenge and demand of you unplanned actions but immediate results.
Divine intervention is your only avenue to handle the magnitude of the job. We recognised that it was hard to resist the “ignoramuses” and the weak support of those who wanted a quick fix.
Be not dismayed by the failed day of prayer during Covid-19. Your sincerity and faith will move mountains. If you do not have prayer in your arsenal, you cannot overcome crime.
No mother speaks ill of her children and real mothers never abandon them. Yes, Madam. Commissioner, do not label or treat those who have gone astray as criminals or rogues. Instead, help return T&T to a praying nation. Design a prayer and establish prayer time so that all officers both on and off duty do silent prayer at the appointed times. The rest of the nation will join in.
There is no need to hunt criminals if you believe mankind was made in the image and likeness of the Great One. Collectively we can bring down the walls that evil hides behind.
The land is full of religions and the constant praying will transform the nation back to a spiritual kingdom. Think of the good old days when churches opened from dawn till dusk, unmolested by vandals who were fearful of inviting the wrath of the Almighty. The society was caring, loving and peaceful.
Crime is not for you or your office to control or reduce, but for the society to account for under your leadership. Some of these crimes are simple and mundane that we overlook, but they nevertheless draw dark clouds over the land. Crime is not normal, but seasonal.
You have vaguely mentioned spirituality in your crime plans, but this is our nature, the one source that can accommodate corrective action. When we seek the higher-order things in life, we will have infinite possibilities.
When we pray or meditate, the light intensifies to the power of a laser that cuts through and dissipates negative tendencies, including crime.
Prayer breeds confidence and forgiveness, adds purpose and direction to the journey through life, and is a currency that cannot be devalued. Prayer transforms imbalanced emotions and gives strong positive intent. Prayer strengthens our resolve and softens hearts of stone.
So, let us pray.
Lennox Francis
Couva