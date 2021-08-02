So you are now comfortable with the virus. You have moved from being fearful to proceeding with caution. You might have even reached the stage of being disgusted with the legal constraints and are now prepared to undertake personal responsibility. Let’s see how informed you are.
1. In which city and country did Covid-19 originate?
2. What are the three Ws?
3. What are the three factors that put individuals at risk for contracting the virus?
4. What are the fears of the unvaccinated?
5. What are the fears of the vaccinated?
6. What are underlying medical conditions?
7. Do all vaccines protect people from getting the virus?
8. Can the vaccine cure a person infected with Covid-19?
9. Will the vaccine lengthen your lifespan, and who determines that?
10. What are the vaccines made of?
11. Which is more effective to control the virus: boost the immune system or vaccinate?
12. Which negative emotion makes us vulnerable to Covid-19?
13. Which vaccines are most suitable for children?
14. Which are the best vaccines to use against the variants?
15. Which mix of vaccines are accepted in Trinidad and Tobago?
16. Which three factors can influence how the immune system responds to the vaccine?
17. Does the lifting of lockdowns mean more social distancing?
18. Does getting two jabs of the vaccine mean you can appear in public without masks?
19. Which variants have been identified?
20. Which variants do we have in T&T, and the symptoms?
21. Will more involvement in physical activity make the population healthier?
22. Is dying from Covid-19 the same as dying with Covid-19?
23. Who knows the lifespan of an individual?
24. How long will a vaccine last before it fades?
25. How do you measure if the Covid-19 protocols saved lives?
26. Does the individual have the right to choose to be vaccinated or not?
27. Does vaccination burden the immune system further if the person has underlying medical conditions?
28. Which should be easier to treat—the underlying medical conditions or the virus itself?
29. Why is hesitancy extremely high amongst prisoners in T&T?
30. How were lives protected before the vaccines were manufactured and used?
31. Can a person with a strong immune system still get the virus?
32. What is herd immunity?
33. How do we measure the number of lives and livelihoods that were saved by the use of the vaccine?
34. Has man ever made a medicine that does not have negative side effects?