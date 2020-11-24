The crime blame game

It is quite unfortunate that the governing party and the Opposition are each blaming the other for the spate of crime and lack of support for anti-gang legislation.
Those who blame others for their shortcomings have the mistaken belief that they will benefit, but it does not obviate the crime problem and instead reveals the truth about the blamer—a shirker of responsibility!
All politicians, it seems, from both the governing and opposition parties, are playing the blame game when it comes to crime. Rather than focus on anti-gang legislation, which may or may not have an impact on crime, both parties should stop the grand-standing and focus on the causes of crime.
How many proposals and suggestions have been made by higher-learning institutions, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public, and are gathering dust?
Many have been victims of crime, yet the focus seems to be that anti-gang legislation is a must to curb crime. Who or which entity has been championing the root cause of it? Unless the risk factors that cause crime are pursued, the crime situation remains “spinning top in mud”, anti-gang legislation or not.
It is beyond ludicrous for those charged with the responsibility for managing the safety of the population to point fingers and speak of cheap politics when there are not any real efforts to address the criminal justice system, which has a very pivotal role in addressing crime. Given the myriad cases which are taking very many years to be heard, is the judiciary a law unto itself?
What is the role of the DPP, the Law Association, the Police Complaints Authority and Parliament, which crafts and passes laws? Without action, no number of laws and theses will mitigate crime. Talking about crime, providing statistics, speaking about demographics and not focusing on its root causes, is simply time-wasting, at best. Rather than blaming each other, the two main political parties must work together for the benefit of the country. Each can continue to blame the other, but success and failure in tackling crime will always remain the responsibility of the politicians who can create, implement and monitor plans and policies to address crime.
The judiciary must articulate how it will address matters of the court, especially the unreasonable delays or requests for postponement of matters. Absolutely key in their plan must be shortening the time for matters to be called and for judges and magistrates to give their judgment.
The commissioner must provide greater focus on building trust between the service and community, and demand that the legal entity within the Police Service be more productive because too many supposed criminals are evading conviction. He needs to be more articulate and concise with his figures—such as how many persons have been convicted, not held, since the 2018 legislation was passed; and how many of the purported gang members who were held have grasped an opportunity to lead a crime-free life.
If the numbers are to be believed, based on the numbers proffered with reference to the anti-gang legislation, he should state what has happened to those persons who were previous “gang members”, to further support the need for the legislation.
As a start, the Government and Opposition need to come together and discuss what needs to be done about crime. Based on the discussions and potential solutions, other entities such as the judiciary, legal association, religious organisations, criminologists and other associated entities should then be engaged to address and implement the recommendations.
Is criminal blindness responsible for the state of crime in Trinidad and Tobago? Are the real gangsters those who talk about crime, the key entities charged with the responsibility of managing crime or the need for more legislation, which are not properly acted upon?
When will the puerile games end?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima