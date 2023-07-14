Please permit me a space in your newspaper to express my deep concern over the present crime situation in our beloved country, Trinidad and Tobago.
As a citizen concerned about the persistent threat of crime that is constantly on our minds, it has been frightful, unsettling, and heartbreaking to continually be inundated with news about our country’s crime situation. More action than unrealistic hollow promises is required to stop the spiralling crime rate. Leadership and sound judgment are essential in the broader scheme of things. To combat and stay current with the sophistication of criminal activity, the crime plan and measures must be re-engineered and re-examined. The most effective methods of policing and crime-fighting must be assessed. It is essential to consider our nation’s social and economic situations, which can contribute to crime.
A plan for prioritising crime prevention is essential, with police, residents and officials investing time, money and effort. Cultural and societal ideals shape morals, reducing anxiety and uncertainty. We must appreciate the significant advancements made in other policing areas to keep criminal activity under control, and to the best possible extent. Citizens should turn to God, pray for a better nation, and take precautionary action during these challenging times.
Kamilah Martin
St James