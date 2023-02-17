The curious case of the ‘missing file’

In this land of ours where lawlessness abounds, two recent developments seem to point in the right direction towards a return to some measure of normalcy.

The first of these is the attempt to regulate the scrap iron industry by legislation. There has been no more graphic representation of the lawlessness which this “industry” has degenerated into than the nightly view on TV of a metal burglar on the tray of a truck, furiously sawing away at suspended cables in full view of the public, with obviously little fear of being caught or, implicitly, with little conscience of the inconvenience to the public arising.