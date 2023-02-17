The curious case of the ‘missing file’

To date we have heard nothing further from the Attorney General regarding the Naipaul-Coolman file that suddenly reappeared on Monday, February 6.
We have heard nothing on who located it and who handed it to the Solicitor General. Nothing from Justice Stanley John on its mysterious reappearance. It’s like presto, magic, here it is. Magicians love to yell presto! before a trick.
The Attorney General came recently and made a big hullabaloo of how this file disappeared and allegedly implied some sinister conspiracy to remove the file from the offices and hide the file.
Yet now we are all left scratching our heads again with the sudden reappearance of the file like magic when the AG, on February 7, 2023, indicated in the Senate that the missing file was found.
He went further to state against the background of the last statement of Justice Stanley John he did not propose to answer, as it is subject to a continuing investigation and it is for the investigation team to investigate and report on in due course.
Really, man, you can’t just come one day and “ramajay” and get on in a public forum, in a news conference and now plead that you can not answer anymore questions because of a continuing investigation. It’s just not right.
Mr AG, you definitely need to clarify. This is just unacceptable as the absent file was made a “big story” as the reason why the State failed to mount a defence in the civil matter where nine accused sued the State for wrongful and malicious prosecution.
This triggered a default judgment where the accused were awarded over $20 million of taxpayers’ dollars. A difficult development and hard for citizens to really swallow that taxpayers must foot the bill for the total incompetence and stupidity of the whole affair.
How are we to believe anything coming out of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs offices? Ironically, Senator Mark questioned the AG on the “lost and found” file, sarcastically asking to call in Magician Mumford from Sesame Street.
It would be funny if it weren’t such a serious matter with the level of incompetence that are beyond astounding! The Amazing Mumford is a magician from the Sesame Street show for children.
This whole episode only provoked laughter from the Opposition bench, but, let’s be serious.
The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the AG’s Office are just deflecting and skirting questions about the “lost and found” file, and have made the situation a “pappyshow”—which seems to be what this administration has been known for these days: deflections, cover-ups and subterfuge.
As another prominent lawyer said, “something is rotten in the state of the Attorney General’s department”.
All I have to say is “A la peanut butter sandwiches!” The file has reappeared in the curious case of the “missing file”!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain