The curious case of the ‘missing file’

To date we have heard nothing further from the Attorney General regarding the Naipaul-Coolman file that suddenly reappeared on Monday, February 6.

We have heard nothing on who located it and who handed it to the Solicitor General. Nothing from Justice Stanley John on its mysterious reappearance. It’s like presto, magic, here it is. Magicians love to yell presto! before a trick.

The Attorney General came recently and made a big hullabaloo of how this file disappeared and allegedly implied some sinister conspiracy to remove the file from the offices and hide the file.

Yet now we are all left scratching our heads again with the sudden reappearance of the file like magic when the AG, on February 7, 2023, indicated in the Senate that the missing file was found.

He went further to state against the background of the last statement of Justice Stanley John he did not propose to answer, as it is subject to a continuing investigation and it is for the investigation team to investigate and report on in due course.

Really, man, you can’t just come one day and “ramajay” and get on in a public forum, in a news conference and now plead that you can not answer anymore questions because of a continuing investigation. It’s just not right.

Mr AG, you definitely need to clarify. This is just unacceptable as the absent file was made a “big story” as the reason why the State failed to mount a defence in the civil matter where nine accused sued the State for wrongful and malicious prosecution.

This triggered a default judgment where the accused were awarded over $20 million of taxpayers’ dollars. A difficult development and hard for citizens to really swallow that taxpayers must foot the bill for the total incompetence and stupidity of the whole affair.

How are we to believe anything coming out of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs offices? Ironically, Senator Mark questioned the AG on the “lost and found” file, sarcastically asking to call in Magician Mumford from Sesame Street.

It would be funny if it weren’t such a serious matter with the level of incompetence that are beyond astounding! The Amazing Mumford is a magician from the Sesame Street show for children.

This whole episode only provoked laughter from the Opposition bench, but, let’s be serious.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the AG’s Office are just deflecting and skirting questions about the “lost and found” file, and have made the situation a “pappyshow”—which seems to be what this administration has been known for these days: deflections, cover-ups and subterfuge.

As another prominent lawyer said, “something is rotten in the state of the Attorney General’s department”.

All I have to say is “A la peanut butter sandwiches!” The file has reappeared in the curious case of the “missing file”!

Neil Gosine

Port of Spain

Paying the price for NCC bungle

The off-hand manner in which the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) dealt with queries about the commission’s last-minute application for $83 million of its allocated $147 million State-funded budget for Carnival is downright disrespectful, both to the regional Carnival bodies which have been seriously impacted by the NCC’s incompetence and to the Carnival itself.

Heading in the right direction

In this land of ours where lawlessness abounds, two recent developments seem to point in the right direction towards a return to some measure of normalcy.

The first of these is the attempt to regulate the scrap iron industry by legislation. There has been no more graphic representation of the lawlessness which this “industry” has degenerated into than the nightly view on TV of a metal burglar on the tray of a truck, furiously sawing away at suspended cables in full view of the public, with obviously little fear of being caught or, implicitly, with little conscience of the inconvenience to the public arising.

In the wake of death

When someone dies, it is traditional to hold a wake. It’s a time for relatives and friends to gather during the nights before the funeral to offer commiserations and support for the grieving ones.

Wakes are thought to have originated within the realm of Catholicism, when the idea was to keep a vigil over the dead one’s soul to ensure its safe passage to the hereafter.

T&T a fractured society

I have been approached by many since the death of my friend and colleague in broadcasting, Anil Bheem, to deal with how the Ministry of Culture and the PNM dealt with his passing.

The Ministry of Culture, while it is quick to recognise and laud calypsonians who die, was never ready to respond in kind to singers of the Indian genre.

Privilege problems

Privilege is one of those words that immediately split public opinion. It’s like caraille. On the one hand, I can say that I feel privileged to have my writing contri­bute to the socio-cultural and intellec­tual history of our country. On the other hand, my articles might be perceived by those who do not have such a privilege as wasting the oppor­tunity to vocalise more pressing concerns such as, say, crime. What we consider privilege and how we choose to react to it—particularly someone else’s perceived privilege—is deeply individual. Yet, it can have nationwide consequences on how we interact with each other.