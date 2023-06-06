The curse of ancestry

Every year, we go through anniversary celebrations of those who came. However, this seems to perpetuate divisiveness in this land of Trinidad and Tobago. From Emancipation to Indian Arrival Day, and then acknowledge the contributions of the Europeans, the Syrians, the Lebanese, the Chinese and other minority groups.
Past presidents and prime ministers, leaders of the opposition and religious leaders all make repeated pleas for unity. What these show-offs do is confirm the disunity in T&T by highlighting each group, when they came, what they brought, their achievements and, worst of all, their identity that separates them from the rest.
These national shepherds even urge the non-celebrants to live like the one rejoicing and marking another milestone.
We have all the trappings of national unity: national anthem, watchwords, songs, birds, flowers and even foods. Our practice showcases a land of cultural diversity. Boasting of being a rainbow people puts the icing on the cake.
At Emancipation, we recall with self-pity what our forefathers endured at the hands of the slave masters. In the revelry, we remember only the sadness and when the day is over, we recoil to the laziness, guarding our hate for the land; confirming our love for working for people and never converting the centuries of remorse to self-sufficiency.
What do we see in the 21st century? People of African descent contented with being buyers, hardly trying to be self-employed, and where we are in political ascendancy, our kind being exploited by the new slavemaster—the Government. Ten-day employment, minimum wage and seeking reparations from the so-called historical investors is what is offered for elevation to a race dehumanised and its culture mutilated.
No other group is asked to emulate the traditions or present habits of the people stigmatised as the “blacks”.
Along comes Indian Arrival Day again and the advertisements of the ships they came on, the names who crossed the waters and memories of the back-breaking labour in the rice and cane fields. The boasts continue with the publication of major achievements in law, medicine and other areas of finance, land ownership and education. Political control seems the only elusive dream.
Celebrations of Eid and Divali confirm their spiritual intent. All heads who speechify on these anniversaries always emphasise that this is a group to behold, people who came with a culture and continued their tradition, and maintained their connection to the motherland.
The diminutive Chinese people almost got a day to celebrate “Double Ten” some years ago. However, the powers that be felt that their economic stature was too low-keyed. This we will have to rethink when we look at how the Chinese people open a shop at every corner and China is spreading its wings globally
They work 24/7 and do not ask for a rating. We complain how they are not integrated into the system, but make millions to send to their homeland.
The powerful but silent one per cent is putting their money where their mouth is. We feel their presence but are afraid to utter a negative word. Small in numbers, their massive financial resources muzzle all pothounds who are afraid to criticise or even challenge their suspicious efforts they offer as contribution.
We have always celebrated our European ancestry through the political, religious, social and economic institutions. Only recently, we have come to the conclusion that Columbus, Drake and Raleigh were not as magnificent as the history books portrayed. These colonising seafarers brought missionaries, buccaneers, pirates and plunderers sporting a banner of greed and exploitation.
Tearing down some of the monuments of the Europeans is indicative of how we now rate their contributions. Their influence has been so great that trying to erase their influence can result in dismantling chunks of society. We feel naked without jacket and tie, but accept that this apparel helps us to showboat our social status.
Those who put one group on a pedestal and keep another at sea level; descendants who proudly claim that their group contributed the most; and leaders who hold one group in high esteem over the others, are you all prepared to share the product that the current society is amongst the ancestral roots?
No one is brave enough to complain how the desecration of the peaceful platform that the First Peoples had. They obeyed nature by protecting the fertility of the land, the functions of the wildlife, the usefulness of the watercourses and the healthfulness of the sea and the air. They were preserving the sanctity of nature for all who came and their descendants.
Our appreciation for that treasure chest of the First Peoples was shown by taking away the land from them, confining them to a sanctuary and even denying them a day to celebrate nationally with nature.
They are practically voiceless as they helplessly watch their heaven on earth disappear.
Our present society that so many describe with derogatory terms was founded on the lies of Columbus, “that he discovered the new world” when, in fact, there were original inhabitants; that human beings can be denied dignity and treated as assets for profit-making.
Indentureship brought a resilient people with a penchant for hard work, and with norms and culture that were to see them through thick and thin.
The colonisers, unbridled greed reflected in de-afforestation, unlicensed quarrying, overfishing and other forms of rape of the land. The other immigrants made their economic pursuits known, every man for himself.
Notice how these social ingredients—the good, the bad and the ugly—were never put in a furnace for extraction of the best. Instead, they were tattooed into La Trinity, each protecting its identity and fiercely maintaining disunity.
Those at the helm were and are too myopic trying to please each segment. It is now glaring that T&T is not an equal place for every creed and race.
The present society must now welcome and live with the vengeance of Moko.
Lennox Francis
Couva