Comptroller will come and Comptroller of Customs will go—no improvement to provide a smooth and speedy turnaround at the Customs examination station as a result of manual screening of documents.
After the Government spent millions on upgrading the ASYCUDA (online system) and scanners, Customs is still challenged at present.
Customs is taking three days to screen your documents and release one container, after importers have spent millions to bring in their product. Huge freight and handling charges, and now to pay rent due to Customs’ tardiness.
You cannot have people beginning work at 9 and 10 a.m., while importers are trying to build back the economy and create employment post-Covid. It’s increasing the cost of living.