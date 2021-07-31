IN October 2020, Minister of Public Utilities, Mr Marvin Gonzales, stormed into his post as the minister who intended to deal with the ills of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
His subsequent statements and seemingly righteous position that he would deal with the mismanagement and incompetence gave citizens the hope that, finally, someone is grabbing the proverbial bull by the horns, and that those responsible for the decline in the Authority’s execution of its mandate would be held fully accountable and, further, the citizens would see a so-called transformation in the operations of WASA.
In other words, a government that was willing to treat the malaise of an inefficient WASA.
Fast-forward ten months later, to July 2021. How were those responsible for the “mismanagement and incompetence” dealt with?
Let’s begin with the Board of Commissioners of WASA. The board of 2015-2020 was appointed by the same People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, and its chairman was a PNM bigwig. This chairman presided over, arguably, WASA’s greatest decline in performance since its existence. This chairman presided over a board whose responsibility it was to oversee the performance of the management, and to ensure the Authority carried out its mandate efficiently.
Over the five years from 2015 to 2020, WASA failed miserably in that mandate, yet the board continuously approved extension of contracts for the “incompetent management”, and even approved performance bonuses for that failed management team.
This same board was present when, according to the present minister, an “incestuous relationship” developed between the unions and the management, where it was claimed that the unions were actually running WASA.
So, how was this chairman held accountable for this sorry state of affairs? He was moved from the post of chairman of the board of WASA to the post of chairman of the board of TTEC! That is how you deal with incompetence, PNM-style.
Then we had the appointment of super chairman/executive director Dr Lennox Sealy. According to the minister regarding this controversial appointment, “the Government felt that this person had to have executive authority to carry out the mandate of transforming the Authority”. Well, so much for that! We all witnessed the debacle that followed. Then the minister backtracked. “In keeping with good corporate governance, we felt it was necessary to separate the post of chairman and executive director.”
So, what happened again? The person who was Director of Operations for the disastrous period 2015 to 2020, the post that is in charge of the division that is directly responsible for ensuring the efficiency of WASA’s deliverables to the citizens, was removed as director, and placed as adviser to the then super chairman/executive director, and following the “resignation” of the super chairman/executive director, is now the executive director of WASA!
That is how you deal with incompetence, PNM-style.
And if you thought it couldn’t get worse than that, a former senior manager, who presided over the worst water supply to the Central Region in years, leading to even a residents’ protest at the Freeport Water Treatment Plant in 2020, during a pandemic, was recently elevated to oversee not just the Central region, but also the North, South and Tobago regions. Never mind the fact that this individual jumped all the holders of the posts of Heads, straight to the new position, the subordinate now the boss of previous bosses.
Incidentally, when this individual was transferred to another area outside of the Central region, the citizens of Central started to receive a much-improved service. Guess what level that service has returned to?
That is how you deal with incompetence, PNM-style!
And, let’s not forget the ill-advised letter threatening PSA president Watson Duke with dismissal. Much was highlighted to the media by the minister of WASA’s actions. But you know, when WASA withdrew the letter, it was very low-key.
Then we had the recent reports of an employee, alleged by a senior government official, “who would not tell a lie” of claims of misconduct, and the subsequent absolving of the allegations, with all the concurrent bacchanal taking place. And who could forget the screaming news headlines of an alleged “Lying senior manager”? Bet you didn’t know that that allegation was subsequently also found to be unsubstantiated. But you didn’t hear about that, did you?
Seems somebody has a penchant for making false or unsubstantiated allegations against WASA employees.
Stoking public sentiment against the ordinary employees of WASA seems to be the politicians’ way of covering their own incompetence, their constant interference, and their continued nepotism.
And finally, to Minister Gonzales, welcome to the esteemed club of “failed ministers of public utilities”.
You also have the dubious distinction of having achieved that status faster than any of your predecessors.
Jayson Penn
Couva