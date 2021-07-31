The Delta threat

Covid-19 is a massive looming threat to Trinidad and Tobago. Although already killing hundreds of people per month, the new Delta variant will be coming to a gathering near you soon.
Evidence published by the CDC in the United States shows this variant to be five times more transmissible than the old variants, and more lethal too.
Although vaccinated people can pass on the virus, they are largely protected against serious illness and death. There is no other protection and no cure.
The high death rates in Trinidad may rise significantly because of our high levels of co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.
It is ironic, indeed, that in such an unhealthy country with high consumption of unhealthy foods like salt, sugar and fats that some are now concerned about the minor side effects of the vaccine.
It was vaccines that finally defeated polio, measles and smallpox. These vaccines are recommended by every single reputable medical authority in the world.
My family is fortunate to have all been vaccinated, with the exception of my small grandchildren. However, I worry about the threat to the community and our healthcare workers and our economy caused by the large portion of the population who have not been vaccinated.
This hesitancy is illogical and selfish. There is no more important thing you can do for yourself and for your fellow citizens than get vaccinated. I urge you to do it as soon as you can, and before the Delta variant hits us.
When I took my breastfeeding daughter for her first shot at the Savannah two weeks ago, I was shocked that there were so many idle vaccine stations and so few recipients.
Please go to help your friends and family, if not yourself. Best wishes to you all.
William Lucie-Smith
via e-mail