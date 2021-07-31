The Delta threat

Covid-19 is a massive looming threat to Trinidad and Tobago. Although already killing hundreds of people per month, the new Delta variant will be coming to a gathering near you soon.

Evidence published by the CDC in the United States shows this variant to be five times more ­transmissible than the old variants, and more lethal too.

Although vaccinated people can pass on the virus, they are largely protected against serious illness and death. There is no other protection and no cure.

The high death rates in Trinidad may rise signifi­cantly because of our high levels of co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

It is ironic, indeed, that in such an unhealthy country with high consumption of unhealthy foods like salt, sugar and fats that some are now concerned about the minor side effects of the vaccine.

It was vaccines that finally defeated polio, measles and smallpox. These vaccines are recommended by every single reputable medical authority in the world.

My family is fortunate to have all been vaccinated, with the exception of my small grandchildren. However, I worry about the threat to the community and our healthcare workers and our economy caused by the large portion of the population who have not been vaccinated.

This hesitancy is illogical and selfish. There is no more important thing you can do for yourself and for your fellow citizens than get vaccinated. I urge you to do it as soon as you can, and before the Delta variant hits us.

When I took my breastfeeding daughter for her first shot at the Savannah two weeks ago, I was shocked that there were so many idle vaccine stations and so few recipients.

Please go to help your friends and family, if not yourself. Best wishes to you all.

William Lucie-Smith

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An Emancipation debt

An Emancipation debt

Today, as we commemorate the emancipation of our African ancestors from the dehumanisation of British enslavement, we must also acknowledge those who first broke the chains and led the battle for freedom.

Japan Pivotal

Japan Pivotal

I have pointed out that after its “wake-up call” from Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, Europe is now developing its own defence and security system. 

Having too much sugar

Having too much sugar

What do sugar and a Sikorsky helicopter have in common? Perhaps the ­Sikorsky deal, currently promi­nent news, was a sweet one with too much sugar. But there is more to it than that.

The answers my friends

The answers my friends

Fact: an overwhelming majority of the 1,000-plus victims of Covid-19 who died of the highly contagious virus were also stricken with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as heart diseases, diabetes, renal conditions and other preventable ailments. 

Glorious day(s) of the happy and the free

Glorious day(s) of the happy and the free

Today is Emancipation Day. Ashton Ford, one of our respected elders, remembers the impetus that led former prime minister George Chambers to change the Discovery Day holiday (a day that recognised the misdeeds of our oppressors) to Emancipation Day that honours the achievements of our ancestors. 

The Delta threat

Covid-19 is a massive looming threat to Trinidad and Tobago. Although already killing hundreds of people per month, the new Delta variant will be coming to a gathering near you soon.