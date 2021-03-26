The deserving can’t always be accommodated

It can be safely alleged that the schools controlled by the Maha Sabha are among the very best in Trinidad and Tobago. They churn out a proliferation of excellent pupils who regularly top all SEA/CXC/CAPE examinations.
So, what is the problem? The problem is that the change to 100 national scholarships and 400/500 bursaries instead of 400 full national scholarships is not a popular idea. Not by half.
This new configuration means there will be many tears of disappointment. T&T can no longer afford to reward 400 technically deserving pupils, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars of annual support. This grandiose idea can no longer be entertained.
Let’s put this painful decision into context. Gone are the days when 200 pupils could choose to study medicine. Or 200 aspiring law students might wish to study locally or abroad.
There is the new indelible reality that upon graduation, T&T is unable to successfully annually absorb several hundred new doctors. Some medical graduates will have to seek employment in the countries where they have elected to study.
There is always the option of full repayment to the government, but that is difficult to contemplate. T&T taxpayers will allegedly always lose.
Undeniably, it just makes millions/billions of dollars of better sense to cut back drastically on the hundreds of full national scholarships.
The bursaries which can be accommodated at The University of the West Indies will allegedly be another area of contention. What is of foremost urgency is dealing with the reality that 100 per cent passes in the highest grades will not automatically generate 400 happy pupils and parents.
It will be of great interest to see if and, indeed, how a high-powered legal team can change the inevitable. One could say each baby born in T&T is entitled to a full life. That does not always happen.
Bearing in mind that there are so many excellent Maha Sabha pupils, should the 100 full national scholarships and the hundreds of bursaries be handed to this organisation as full entitlement for their many years of excellent teaching?
What of the other hopeful children, the other religious entities? What percentage of entitlement can be meted out to each deserving organisation, each anxious pupil? Is life meant to be fair?
As human beings, we should all be made aware that the only entitlement is death.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin