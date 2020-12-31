While I remain cautiously optimistic about the anticipated contribution of the private sector to the Prime Minister’s/Government’s ambitious plan for the resurrection of our city, my thinking re the success/failure of this outstanding, long-overdue project is guided by the history of private sector investments in social development and corporate responsibility.
The sector once described by Dr Eric Williams as commission agents and Mr Basdeo Panday as the parasitic oligarchy. Nothing abnormal or unusual about those allegations. The private sector nationally and internationally, historically has always been the prime targets of ambitious politicians, many of the very wealthy ones, like the Rockefellers, Bloomberg and Donald Trump, etc. in the US. Bolsonaro in Brazil, Berlusconi in Italy, and several others have successfully ventured into the political arena.
The fact of the matter is the private sector invariably always has the last laugh. Politicians need money, investors need favours, both legal and illegal. Historically, T&T is no different. Our own history of private sector investment was created and developed on a platform of commission agencies with the exception of energy, sugar and cocoa, which was mined and cultivated for export.
The rest of the private sector’s history is almost entirely confined to commission agencies and commission agents, from diapers to embalming fluid an agent was available and a commission to be made. From George F Huggins, Alstons Ltd, T Geddes Grant, Gordon Grant Ltd to ANSA McAL, Massy Ltd, Vemco and Prestige Holdings toute bagai. Foreign franchises and commissions continue to be the name of the game.
Our early business tycoons who succeeded the European expats not only inherited the agencies and capitalised on them, but made no serious effort to initiate local industrial development until the late Sir Gerald Wight successfully ventured into the brewery business and made it one of the most successful investments of the Alston’s business conglomerate.
Prior to this investment, a few local entrepreneurs invested in small enterprises like garments, furniture, wine, etc; one of the most successful was and continues to be Angostura Ltd. The rest of our industrial development took off with the arrival of the IDC, and Dr Williams and the PNM’s desire to follow the Puerto Rican screwdriver initiative of “Operation Bootstrap”, which was already successfully operating in Jamaica with generous tax incentives.
The local manufacturing industry took off at an unprecedented level, providing for the first-time enormous employment opportunities for working class women and skilled technicians coming out of the oil industry, local machine shops like the Eastern Foundry, Robinson Engineering, Gormandy, Zigs, etc.
The history of our local entrepreneurs has always been characterised by the quick buck, the fast and easy dollar based on all the undesirable elements of consumerism of the western world. Conspicuous by the absence of our local entrepreneurs of patriotism, national pride and commitment to local initiative.
The development of our industrial parks did not change the culture of our commission agents or their failure to de-link themselves from our colonial past or our colonial heritage as they developed and prospered. They gravitated to the social clubs—Union Club, Clydesdale, QPCC, the Country Club and the colonial senior staff clubs in the oil industry.
It is against this background that our current business tycoons, conglomerates inclusive of the one-percenters, whatever their race, ethnicity or place or birth, continue—with the exception of Lawrence Duprey and the CLICO empire, they have displayed little or no interest and/or no initiative in industrial creativity, national pride and/or commitment to the preservation and development of our history and culture.
Their contribution to the arts, culture and local publications leaves very much to be desired. They invariably confine their donations to politicians and political parties.
To date our major conglomerates—ANSA McAL, Massy, Vemco, Prestige, etc—continue to obtain most of their profits as commission agents from foreign franchises. They seldom venture outside the traditional investment climate, as was done by Lawrence Duprey and the CLICO empire.
It was no different with the Point Lisas Estate; great idea from the private sector, the Southern Chamber, yet nothing came from the commission agents. It was left to the government to put the people’s money into what is today the industrial capital of the Caribbean, except for their limited investments in the steelband movement and a few other cultural ventures, mainly during the Carnival season.
They continue to anxiously, meekly wait, murmur loud like the food and entertainment franchise holders affected by Covid-19, on Government grants, Government initiatives and taxpayers’ money to capitalise and enhance their profits without venturing into the risk area.
The number one attraction of today’s international multi-billionaires is philanthropy. In an effort to protect their legacy and cover their sometime questionable past.
The redevelopment and reconstruction of our city, however you may wish to describe the Prime Minister’s, the Government’s and our Mayor’s plans for our once beautiful city, now provides our national entrepreneurs, both home and abroad, with the opportunity to redeem themselves, become good corporate citizens, become not a part of the hall of fame of the exclusive chamber, but historical icons of our national development—honoured, loved, respected and admired for their contribution to the overall development of our small nation, which has made them and all of us who we are, “Trinis to the bone”.
You don’t have to be Bill Gates, Sir Alfred Noble, Warren Buffet, Rockefeller, Bloomberg or the notorious Rhodes. You can simply emulate the Peschier family who gave us the Grand Savannah, Sir Norman La Monte who gave us the Palmiste Estate or Dr Williams who recovered Chaguaramas, purchased Caroni Ltd and the very large holdings in the energy sector previously owned by expatriates and developed the Point Lisas Estate.
Let our new city reflect not only your achievements, but your contribution to those who made it possible. After all, there are no bank accounts in the cemetery or the crematorium.
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin